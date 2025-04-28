Underrated Detroit Tigers Prospect Is Mashing in Minor Leagues This Year
The Detroit Tigers boast the top farm system in all of baseball with numerous blue-chip pieces starting to make an impact in the minor leagues.
In reality, they won't all pan out, and as guys start to make their way to the Majors, they fall under a bright microscope as fans try to evaluate who the next faces of the franchise will be.
With the Tigers, there are a couple of players who understandably command a ton of the attention surrounding the system as a whole.
Having prospects like Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer sends most of the attention their way.
However, it's a prospect who lands just outside the top-five in the organization who might just be making the most noise so far this season.
First baseman and catcher Josue Briceño is off to a huge start in what looks like it will be his first full professional campaign outside of rookie ball.
After dominating the Arizona Fall League and being named the league's MVP with the first triple crown in AFL history, the 20-year-old began his 2025 season in High-A West Michigan.
So far this year, he has slashed .253/.337/.493 with five home runs and 22 RBI in just 18 games, including a mashed moonshot over the weekend for his fifth long ball of the season.
The Tigers have an exciting team in West Michigan this year with Briceño, Clark and McGonigle beginning their seasons there.
While McGonigle is dealing with an injury which could delay his development a bit, the way Briceño and Clark are hitting the ball is indicating they may not be in Single-A for very long.
Currently rated as the No. 6 prospect in the organization, Briceño might be the most underrated.
The .433/.509/.867 slash line with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 25 Arizona Fall League games were the first indication that Detroit could have someone special on their hands, and thus far he is living up to that billing.
Currently not expected to make his debut until at least 2027, Briceño could wind up cracking the big leagues even sooner if he keeps hitting the ball the way he has over the last six months.
While it seems wild to call a top-100 prospect underrated, Briceño might be deserving of even more hype than he is already getting.