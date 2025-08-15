Unpopular Tigers Trade Deadline Addition Played Crucial Role in Important Win
It's no secret that the Detroit Tigers ran into trouble during the second half of the season.
After looking like a juggernaut during the first part of the year, the Tigers faltered following the All-Star break, losing six in a row at one point and eight out of nine.
While they don't look like that same dominant team they had been, Detroit has righted the ship as of late, keeping the surging Cleveland Guardians at bay by owning a 6.5-game lead in the AL Central standings.
With plenty of runway remaining on the schedule, the Tigers need to take care of business against the softer teams they matchup against, something they did by taking two out of three against both the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins.
But in the first game of their divisional matchup against the Minnesota Twins -- a team that beat them a week-and-a-half ago at Comerica Park -- it looked like Detroit was going to start their four-game set off on a bad foot.
Down 3-0 following a rare off-night from ace Tarik Skubal, that was not the start they had envisioned.
However, the Tigers fought back from their deficit to win 4-3 in extra innings where it was one of their maligned trade deadline additions who played a key role in securing the victory.
Rafael Montero Earns First Win With Tigers
Acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for shortstop Jim Jarvis, the right-handed reliever didn't come in with a good track record -- 5.50 ERA in 36 appearances with the Braves -- and he began his tenure in Detroit poorly.
Coming into Thursday's contest, he had allowed four earned runs in three appearances across 4 1/3 innings pitched.
But manager A.J. Hinch went to him for an all-important matchup against Byron Buxton in the bottom of the 10th frame with the game tied at three. And it was a battle that Montero won by getting the All-Star center fielder to line out and end the inning.
Hinch kept the veteran right-hander in there to close things out in the 11th with the Tigers up 4-3, a frame he navigated well by striking out the first batter, inducing a grounder for the second out and then ringing up the final batter to end the game.
This was an important win for Detroit.
With their ace on the mound, they were expected to dominate against a team that gutted themselves before the trade deadline. But early on, that wasn't the case when Skubal struggled.
Yet, the Tigers fought back and took Game 1 of this four-game set, a series they must win against an inferior opponent to keep their newfound momentum going.