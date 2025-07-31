Tigers Announce They Have Acquired Past World Series Champion From Braves
Pitching has been the target of the Detroit Tigers heading into the deadline, and they have begun to add some arms to their roster.
First, they acquired starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins in a deal that also netted them reliever Randy Dobnak, who was sent to Triple-A.
Not stopping there, the Tigers announced they made a trade to acquire Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league infielder Jim Jarvis.
More News: Where Tigers Go From Here After Losing Reese Olson, Acquiring Chris Paddack
Montero won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022 while pitching to a 2.37 ERA across 71 appearances in the regular season. That earned him a three-year, $34.5 million contract heading into the 2023 campaign, but the right-hander has had a hard time since that point.
During that season, he posted a 5.08 ERA in 68 outings. Then, in 2024, he was designated for assignment during the summer after some struggles. He cleared waivers an accepted being outrighted to Triple-A to work on things, but when he had issues again this year, Houston shipped him to Atlanta.
More News: Tigers Ice-Cold Offense Leads to Jump in MLB Trade Deadline Urgency Rankings
Montero hasn't done much better with the Braves.
In 36 outings, he owns a 5.50 ERA, struggling with command by walking 21 batters in 34 1/3 innings pitched with just 34 strikeouts.
Detroit must be viewing him as a buy-low candidate, bringing in someone with a high pedigree and championship experience to work with their pitching staff, even though his best performance was three years ago.
More News: Tigers Need To Prioritize These Positions for Upgrades Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Giving up Jarvis doesn't hurt.
The 11th-round pick of the 2023 draft isn't a top 30 prospect and he owns a career slash line of just .242/.327/.336 with eight total home runs and 94 RBI across 222 minor league games that include 77 at the Double-A level.
Montero isn't a difference-making addition by any means for the Tigers, but he gives them another Major League arm for the stretch run.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.