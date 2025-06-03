Watch: All Three Home Runs From Kerry Carpenter's Historic Night For Tigers
The Detroit Tigers got their series against the fledgling Chicago White Sox started off on exactly the right foot, winning their MLB leading 40th game with a dominant 13-1 victory.
While beating down on a rival is always fun, the one major headline coming out of the night that every fan in Detroit is breaking down on Tuesday morning is the performance at the plate from one player.
While batting third in the order for the first time this season, designated hitter Kerry Carpenter had something special in his bat and delivered the Tigers their first three home run game since Victor Martinez back in June of 2016.
Carpenter got the scoring started in the first inning with an absolute moonshot to put Detroit up 2-0 quickly:
Later in the top of the fourth, it was another two-run shot for the slugger which might have been even further:
Two innings later, "Kerry Bonds" got his hat trick with another out to deep right center field which would put Detroit up 10-0:
Unfortunately, Carpenter would be denied a chance for immortality after a 1-2-3 ninth inning prevented him from coming up to the plate again with a chance for four, but even three is something the Tigers have not seen in nine years.
The return of Parker Meadows -- an equally huge story from the game -- allows Carpenter to move down in the lineup and likely more chances to DH as well, something which makes this dangerous lineup even scarier for opposing teams.
As Detroit continues to rake, it seems things are starting to come together at exactly the right time with guys heating up, others returning who have been out, and the same consistent level of play causing the win column to grow.
Performances like Carpenter had last night are only going to continue to make an already special season even more memorable.