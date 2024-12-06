What is Biggest Question for Detroit Tigers Heading Into Winter Meetings?
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the Winter Meetings looking to improve a team that took the league by storm last season.
It was an amazing 2024 campaign for the Tigers. The franchise was able to snap a lengthy playoff drought and bring October baseball back to the city of Detroit. Also, they were able to send a message to the rest of the league by beating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round that there might be a changing of the guard in the American League soon.
While it was a very successful season, the Tigers are far from perfect and still have some holes to fill.
Coming into the offseason, Detroit figures to be aggressive in free agency. While it might not be a superstar caliber player, adding some veteran pieces could be enough to make the improvements where they are needed.
Recently, Jason Beck of MLB.com spoke about what the biggest question was for the Tigers heading into the Winter Meetings. He highlighted Detroit potentially either trading prospects to improve, adding to payroll, or both.
“The Tigers have clear needs if they want to take the next step off their first playoff berth since 2014, with a more diversified, consistent offense near the top of the list. But with a free-agent mega-contract unlikely, president of baseball operations Scott Harris has to weigh waiting out the free-agent market in hopes of an opportunistic upgrade, or leveraging their organizational depth to jump into a robust trade market. Harris has been consistent about leaving opportunities open for young players, but that might not be realistic if they add an impact bat.”
Considering the success of last season, the Tigers should certainly be exploring all avenues to improve their team this offseason. With an ace like Tarik Skubal leading the rotation and a budding star in Riley Greene in the middle of the order, the time to win is now in Detroit.
With a strong farm system and money to spend, the Tigers shouldn’t have a problem addressing a couple of the needs they have in the starting rotation and the lineup. There are going to be a lot of options to fill these holes, and Detroit has the means to get things accomplished.
Furthermore, as the Winter Meetings approach next week, the Tigers will certainly be a team to keep an eye on in both the free-agent and trade markets.