Tigers May Still Have One More Significant Free Agent Splash Signing Coming

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason coming off back-to-back exits in Game 5 of the ALDS after portions of each of the last two regular seasons made them appear like World Series contenders.

It's clear and obvious this organization has taken a massive step, but after falling apart down the stretch and surrendering the division only to barely make the postseason, they still seemed a piece or two away.

One of the big problem areas was the bullpen, and Detroit addressed this by first bringing back deadline acquisition Kyle Finnegan before this weekend signing veteran closer Kenley Jansen to add to the back end.

The Tigers were expected to add to the pitching staff this winter more so than anywhere else, and the bullpen moves came in the wake of signing Drew Anderson to join the starting rotation as well. To the credit of Scott Harris and his front office, these are significant acquisitions which change the outlook, but it seems as though this team is still needing to add to the offense.

While some believe significant signings may be through, it feels like Harris may still have at least one more trick up his sleeve this winter.

Tigers Still Need to Address Third Base, Late Season Offensive Woes

Sep 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers third base Zach McKinstry (39) reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Down the stretch of the season and especially late in the eliminating series against the Seattle Mariners, Detroit's offense largely fell apart as they just did not have the reliable and steady middle of the order bat to grab them a timely hit.

Third base was a massive issue all season long as the platoon of Zach McKinstry, Andy Ibáñez, Colt Keith and others just was not able to hold its own. Someone like Alex Bregman obviously would have helped tremendously, and though he's still possible this offseason, there has been much less noise there than a year ago.

If this team is actually going to make a move to help the offense, it feels like it will be someone else. But who realistically could that entail.

What Free Agent Bats Could Tigers Still Go After?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operation Scott Harris watches practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though it would not be a massive shock to see Detroit swoop in late on Bregman if his market is developing incredibly slowly as it was a year ago and there's an opportunity to get him cheaper than expected.

In the likely event the three-time All-Star winds up elsewhere on another lucrative contract, there are other infield options out there who may be more realistic.

The first name that comes to mind is versatile defensive and contact specialist Ha-Seong Kim, who the Tigers were also linked to a year ago before passing largely due to an injury that cost him most of the season.

Jul 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) makes a throw to first as Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling (8) slides into second in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Kim may be a perfect fit both for the infield and the lineup, but another option looms after Detroit failed to land him at the trade deadline in a possible reunion with Eugenio Suárez to fill the hot corner and right-handed bat need.

There's also the chance of landing Japanese sensation Kazuma Okamoto, who profiles out as much better of a fit for the Tigers than his fellow countryman Munetaka Murakami due to strikeout rates.

Whoever it winds up being, Detroit has a need of another bat, and it feels like Harris is a move away from what would be seen by fans as a very successful offseason. It's anyone's guess, but the Tigers likely are not done improving the roster.

