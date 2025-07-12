Who Are Detroit Tigers Projected To Take After First Round of 2025 MLB Draft?
The 2025 MLB draft is fast approaching, and a vision of what could happen after the first round is starting to become more clear.
The Detroit Tigers already have one of the best rosters in baseball, a top farm system and now have the chance to add even more talent since they have three picks within the first 70 selections.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently released a two-round mock draft that interestingly sees the Tigers pick up three middle infielders.
No. 24 - SS Daniel Pierce, Georgia (HS)
McDaniel has Detroit going with a prep shortstop in Pierce, who is an interesting selection here given that they already have some promising stars up the middle in Kevin McGonigle and Bryce Rainer.
Pierce seems like he would be too good of a talent to pass up on in the latter part of the first round, though.
The 18-year-old has a solid power profile in his swing, and that is actually the worst thing about his game. He is fast, plays good defense and has a solid arm while he is still filling out his frame.
No. 34 - SS Coy James, North Carolina (HS)
James is another middle infield prospect and figures to be much more a project than someone like Pierce. He has a bit more power potential, but is less dynamic on the base paths and in the field.
If he could put on a bit more weight, he could project well as a corner outfielder. He has a strong arm and nice bat, which is very important out there.
This would be a bit of a swing, but one the Tigers can afford to take.
It wasn't long ago that James looked like one of the better high school players in his class, but he has struggled more in the last year.
No. 62 - 2B Mitch Voit, Michigan
Yet another middle infield prospect, but it looks like Voit will either end up at second base or an outfield spot. He played first, second, third and a bit in right field during college.
This past spring, Voit posted a .346/.471/.668 slash line with 14 home runs, 60 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He could very well become a 20/20 player at the next level.
His overall approach at the plate was improved this past season as he drew 40 walks to just 34 strikeouts after a 23-to-61 ratio in 2024.
