Detroit Tigers Named Potential Suitor For Top Free Agent This Offseason
The Detroit Tigers are coming off their best season in a long time, as they snapped a lengthy playoff drought and won a series in the playoffs.
Now, as the team heads into the offseason with new-found expectations, the front office will have some added pressure to make some moves to make sure that this young core can sustain success.
Luckily for the Tigers, they have a lot of young players who are going to be getting better as time goes on. However, as shown in the playoffs and in the second half of the season, adding some veteran leadership to the lineup is going to be needed for them to take that next step forward.
As the front office looks to improve, one position that really needs to be upgraded is third base. In the free agent market, the top choice at that position is Houston Astros slugger, Alex Bregman.
Recently, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com spoke about Detroit as a contender to sign the All-Star.
“Gio Urshela and Matt Vierling started 108 games combined at third base last season for the Tigers, who ranked near the bottom of the American League at the position with 11 home runs (tied for 13th) and a .644 OPS (10th). Bregman’s reunion with manager A.J. Hinch would allow the Tigers to use Vierling in a super-utility role, while adding a much-needed bat to Detroit’s lineup.”
Pursuing Bregman makes a ton of sense for the Tigers for a few reasons. The slugger will provide a much-needed boost to a lineup and a position that didn’t do much on the offensive side of things.
In 145 games last season, Bregman totaled 26 home runs, 30 doubles, 75 RBIs, and a .260 batting average. Pairing him in the middle of the order with Riley Greene would give the Tigers a solid duo that could compete in the American League.
While the offensive production the 30-year-old would bring is ideal for Detroit, he also won a gold glove in the American League in 2024.
With a WAR over 4.0 for the last three seasons, Bregman is just a really solid player on both ends with a ton of playoff experience. While he would be a big spend for the Tigers, he would be a massive upgrade for multiple reasons.
Considering Detroit has his former manager in A.J. Hinch and just beat him in the playoffs, they could make a valid case to lure him in if the price is right.