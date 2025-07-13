Will Tigers Adjust Draft Plan Under Scott Harris Despite Successful Track Record?
The Detroit Tigers are in as good a spot as any franchise in the MLB.
At the Major League level, they are flush with talent, currently owning the best record in baseball at 59-37.
There is a great chance at sustained success given how young the roster is; the average age of their roster is 27.6 years of age, which is tied for the fourth youngest with the Chicago White Sox and Athletics.
Not only is Detroit young, but they have even more talent moving its way through their minor league system, which provides a lot of excitement and optimism for the future.
The Tigers have arrived earlier than anyone could have predicted, going on an unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 campaign to snap their nine-year playoff drought.
This season, they have taken their performance to another level and there are no signs of this team slowing down.
A lot of credit needs to be given to Scott Harris, who is heading into his third draft as president of baseball operations in Detroit.
A foundation has been built in the big leagues with players from the previous regime, but extended success will be had because he has continued adding to their deep pool of talent.
Thus far in his draft career, Harris looks to have hit big, targeting high school hitters early in the draft.
Center fielder Max Clark, versatile infielder Kevin McGonigle and shortstop Bryce Rainer, first-round picks in the last two years, are all amongst the top prospects in baseball already.
Clark and McGonigle have a chance to be the No. 1 overall prospect as soon as in 2026.
Given the success Harris has had with the draft strategy in place, no one would blame him for sticking to it for another year.
But for the Tigers to truly win the 2025 MLB draft, a slight adjustment could be needed.
“In 2023 and 2024, Detroit used three first-round picks on high school hitters. It wouldn't be a surprise (or a bad idea) if Harris stuck to the formula, but it's also hard to miss that this farm system is thin on pitching at a time when Tarik Skubal's club control is winding down,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.
One prospect who Rymer mentioned who could draw attention from the Tigers is Gage Wood.
If he is on the board at No. 24 when they are on the clock for the first time, Harris will think long and hard about taking the Arkansas Razorbacks product.
