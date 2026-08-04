2 Detroit Tigers Prospects Who Could Reach MLB After Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers traded away their two best starting pitchers, Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, at the MLB Trade Deadline for a haul of prospects, banking on the future. However, the Tigers can still make the most of this season, entering Tuesday's game with a 54-58 record.

The youth movement is already being seen on the MLB roster, with both Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark on Detroit's roster; since Clark debuted, the Tigers are undefeated with a massive run differential.

With expectations now somewhat lower, the front office could benefit from calling up several young players to give them a taste of Major League action. Detroit has a number of prospects ready to make their MLB debuts, but these two seem the most likely to be promoted following the trade deadline.

1. INF Max Anderson

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson bats at practice during spring training. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Max Anderson, the Tigers' No. 9 prospect, has been projected to make his MLB debut in 2026 for several months. However, others continue to get their chances over the former second-round pick. But now would be the perfect time to give the youngster a chance to play in the big leagues.

In Triple-A this season, Anderson is hitting .314 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs, a perfect reason why he might be ready to make the jump to the big leagues.

According to Tigers ML Report on X (formerly Twitter), they broke down how effective Anderson has been at the plate over his last 10 plate appearances, which went as follows.

BB

BB

BB

BB

1B

1B

1B

BB

BB

2B

Keeping Gleyber Torres for the rest of the season throws a wrench in the Tigers' plans for the middle infield, especially if they're looking to call up Anderson. However, he could be the first player to get the call for his MLB debut once September rolls around.

2. RHP Tyler Mattison

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Mattison (55) throws a pitch during spring training. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Tigers still needing some help in the bullpen, especially since they didn't target that area at the trade deadline, one player who might be close to getting his major league opportunity is Tyler Mattison, Detroit's fourth-round draft pick from the 2021 MLB Draft.

Mattison has pitched 43 innings this season, recording a 3.98 ERA and 54 strikeouts. The main concern for the 26-year-old is his command; he has a WHIP of 1.49 and has issued 34 walks this season, which marks a career high in his minor league career.

He's coming off a month of July with a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings pitched across six games. He could be used in a Ty Madden-type role for A.J. Hinch, especially since the roster could use another pitcher to eat some innings from time to time.