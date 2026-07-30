Three Point Plan for the Tigers' Perfect Trade Deadline

As recently outlined, the Detroit Tigers are currently the team holding all the cards ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline.

Yes, they hold the biggest potential trade chip in baseball in ace Tarik Skubal, but they also have plenty of other intriguing pending free agent assets (Casey Mize, Kenley Jansen, Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres). Furthermore, they still have no clear direction just days before the deadline.

At 51-58, the Tigers are 5.5 games back of the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and four games back in the wild card race. Both races represent a steep hill to climb, but you don't need to remind anyone in Detroit that they held a nine-game division lead on the day of the 2025 deadline before the Guardians stormed back to claim the Central.

With the baseball world looking on, here's how president Scott Harris, GM Jeff Greenberg and the fence-sitting Tigers can engineer the perfect trade deadline for the club:

Step 1: Weaponize Their Uncertainty

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Uncertainty isn't often a good thing when it comes down to a major league team's front office, but the presence of two viable (albeit risky) paths offers Detroit some intriguing options. Do they load up and bank on a potent offense, an increasingly healthy roster and a weak American League in what may be Skubal's last stand? Or do they bolster the farm system in a seller's market with one of the best groups of pending free agents in baseball?

Maybe the Tigers can let the market make that decision for them. As it currently stands, they have the luxury of weighing a team's level of interest in Skubal and some of their key trade chips against not only that team's rivals, but also their own possible playoff push. If the front office has the flexibility to operate as both potential buyers and sellers, it opens the door to all kinds of possibilities and options.

Step 2: Make a Long-Term Decision on Skubal

A Detroit Tigers fan holds a handmade sign offering a blank check to Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While uncertainty could prove a good thing as part of Detroit's approach heading into the deadline, they will need to chart a path of some kind before 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday. And yes, that path begins with a direction on Skubal.

There are compelling arguments for both keeping and trading the two-time Cy Young winner. Both avenues deserve to be considered (and surely have been by Harris, Greenberg and company), but something needs to be resolved before the trade option expires.

By Monday night, Skubal needs to be heading elsewhere (ideally with a considerable return coming the other way) or signed to a long-term contract that affirms Motown as his home for the foreseeable future (hey, stranger things have happened).

Step 3: Focus on Term

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (right) & third baseman Kevin McGonigle (left) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of whether the Tigers opt to take the 'buy' or 'sell' route, there needs to be a broad emphasis on maintaining a roster built to win. If they are buying, that means seeking term in any incoming assets rather than acquiring a rental who could leave following an unsuccessful playoff chase. If they are selling, that means targeting MLB-ready talent over raw prospects.

After all, whether or not 2026 yields October baseball in Detroit, there will be new hope in 2027 - with or without Skubal.

Heading into next season, the organization boasts a strong core that includes Dillon Dingler, Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and likely Max Clark, with a promising supporting cast behind them.

On the mound, Keider Montero, Troy Melton and Framber Valdez are expected to be back, with Reese Olsen and Jackson Jobe potentially returning to bolster the rotation. Skubal, Mize and Flaherty would only make the unit stronger if they return.

So instead of thinking too far into the future, the Tigers' front office will need to align any deadline and offseason moves with a contention window that remains open in spite of what has been a disappointing 2026 campaign.

This admittedly isn't the most specific three-point plan, which speaks to the varied options that Detroit has at its disposal in the coming days. There are two paths here, both rife with possibility and risk. The only thing the Tigers can't do is remain idle.