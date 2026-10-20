3 Things to Know About New Tigers Coach Martín Maldonado

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly added a familiar face to their coaching staff and one that several already know. Manager A.J. Hinch has a strong connection to the new hire.

Former Major League catcher Martin Maldonado has been reported to be joining Detroit as a quality control coach. This will give the team another set of experienced eyes and a baseball mind to bring perspective as it prepares for the 2027 campaign.

Maldonado spent 15 seasons in the Majors as one of the most respected defensive catchers in the league. He was a trusted presence behind the plate.

His offensive numbers didn’t attract too much attention over his career, but his ability to know the opposing hitters and manage pitching staffs helped him be successful in the game well into his late 30s.

Now he is bringing his baseball knowledge to the Tigers. Here are three interesting things to know about the newest coaching addition.

1. Maldonado Has History With A.J. Hinch

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hinch and Maldonado have worked together before.

When the Houston Astros made a trade with the Los Angeles Angels during the 2018 season, Maldonado found himself on a new team under manager Hinch.

Maldonado went on to sign with the Kansas City Royals ahead of the 2019 season but then returned to the Astros in yet another trade during the summer of 2019.

He was a part of the World Series team of 2019 that ultimately fell to the Washington Nationals during the seven game series.

Given the history between the two, the transition to now being a coach could be easy.

The two men already understand each other’s approach and expectations in regard to preparation, communication and management of a pitching staff.

The Tigers are looking to improve after a very disappointing 2026 season. The established relationship could prove valuable.

2. He Won a Gold Glove

Martin Maldonado Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Maldonado built his lengthy Major League career around his defense. His offense was never a highlight of his game.

He won the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher in 2017 while he was playing for the Angels. This established him as one of the game’s best.

That season, Maldonado threw out 38.7% of attempted base stealers and recorded an impressive .998 fielding percentage.

Looking at his career offensive numbers tells a very different story.

His 15 Major League seasons only yielded a .203 batting average with 119 home runs and 384 RBI.

Teams continued to put their faith in him because of the solid work he did behind the plate.

He studied hitters and prepared game plans while also building relationships with pitchers. He earned their trust and that of several pitching staffs.

Given that the Tigers have several young pitchers developing at the Major League level, Maldonado’s skills should translate well into a coaching position.

3. Maldonado Has Bigger Aspirations

Martin Maldonado Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably the most interesting part of Maldonado’s new phase of his career is that this could just be a stepping stone. Starting his coaching career could lead him somewhere much bigger.

Following his retirement in 2025 as a player, Maldonado joined the Atlanta Braves organization as a special assistant in 2026. He has expressed publicly that he has interest in becoming a Major League manager.

This move just gives him another opportunity to continue building experience beyond being a player.

As a quality control coach, he should be involved in game preparation, scouting information, player development and communication between coaches and players.

The position appears to be a natural fit for a guy who has experience as a player doing most of these things.

Maldonado brings championship experience with him as well. He was a part of the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Champion team.

The Tigers just added someone who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. That’s something the team hopes to get back to.