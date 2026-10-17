Why Martín Maldonado Joining Tigers Coaching Staff Could Help Framber Valdez

The Detroit Tigers are adding an experienced catcher’s perspective to their coaching staff as they prepare for a critical offseason.

Martín Maldonado is joining Detroit as quality control coach. The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen and Chandler Rome (subscription required) first reported the agreement. The Tigers have not made a formal announcement.

Maldonado reunites with manager A.J. Hinch, who managed him with the Houston Astros in 2018 and 2019.

Their history helps explain the fit. The potential benefits also extend to Framber Valdez and a catching group featuring Dillon Dingler and Eduardo Valencia.

The position has been vacant since Billy Boyer moved to third-base coach during the summer. Detroit has not detailed Maldonado’s responsibilities, but his background makes game preparation, communication and catching instruction logical areas where he could contribute.

A Familiar Resource for Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valdez represents one of Detroit’s most important investments. The Tigers signed him to a three-year, $115 million contract, and getting more consistent production from that commitment would strengthen their efforts to return to contention.

Maldonado brings direct experience with the left-hander at his best. He caught Valdez’s no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1, 2023, and worked with him during Houston’s 2022 World Series championship run.

That shared history could make Maldonado a useful resource when Detroit reviews Valdez’s preparation and approach to opposing lineups. He has experience receiving those pitches, navigating difficult innings and communicating with the pitcher under postseason pressure.

The opportunity involves turning that familiarity into information the current staff can use. Maldonado could help identify which routines previously worked, how Valdez prefers to discuss adjustments and where communication can improve between the mound and the plate.

How much that helps will depend on the responsibilities Hinch assigns him and the changes Valdez makes. Their past success provides a useful starting point for that work.

Another Experienced Voice for Detroit’s Catchers

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dingler already gives the Tigers an accomplished defensive catcher. Valencia presents a different development opportunity as Detroit weighs how to maximize his offensive value while improving his work behind the plate.

Tigers On SI has examined why Valencia deserves consideration for the 2027 roster, with his catching development an important part of that fit.

An experienced former catcher could offer another perspective on receiving, pitcher relationships and preparing for different hitters. If Valencia becomes more dependable defensively, Hinch could have greater flexibility when deciding how to distribute catching assignments.

Detroit already has a catching coach in Ryan Sienko. The reported quality-control position gives Maldonado an opportunity to complement that work, although the division of duties remains unannounced.

The broader coaching reset also continues. The Tigers still have openings at first-base coach and assistant pitching coach after parting ways with Anthony Sanders and Juan Nieves.

Those decisions sit alongside a roster that still needs bullpen improvements. Better preparation and stronger personnel both matter to the next playoff push.

Maldonado offers Detroit an opportunity to connect a veteran pitcher’s past success with a catching group’s continued development. Making those relationships productive would give this hire value well beyond its familiar names.