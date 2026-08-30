A.J. Hinch Has High Praise for Javier Báez After Game-Saving Catch

The Detroit Tigers found a way to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the three-game set at Comerica Park on Saturday afternoon, as rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle drove in the game-winning run, walking off the back-to-back World Series champions.

But before McGonigle had his moment to shine, the top of the ninth inning featured a game-saving catch from left fielder Javier Baez. Teoscar Hernandez sent a ball toward the visiting bullpen at Comerica Park, which would have given the Dodgers the lead, but Baez had something to say about it.

¡Javy Báez cubriendo TODO EL TERRENO! 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/sAY98SayVD — MLB Español (@mlbespanol) August 29, 2026

Baez wasn't nicknamed El Mago for no reason, as he continues to prove why he's a defensive asset to this Tigers team. Rookie Max Clark wasn't going to catch the ball, despite sprinting at full speed, but Baez made it look like it was a routine fly ball out. Without Baez, the walk-off win might not've happened.

A.J. Hinch Praise's Javy

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) and manager A.J. Hinch (14) during player introductions. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media, diving into how they were able to win, with Baez's catch taking center stage.

"Where are we going to put him next?" Hinch said via Detroit SportsNet on X (formerly Twitter).

"The ball's going to find him; he's going to find a way to make plays. He's such an instinctual player and he pays attention. He knows he had to go a long way... Instinctual baseball players find a way."

To make things even better for Baez, he led off the bottom of the ninth and ripped a leadoff double into left field. He would be the winning run for the Tigers, forcing the rubber match in game three on Sunday afternoon.

Baez might not set the world on fire as often as he did when he was a younger player, but he's still finding ways to contribute to this Tigers team this season, as the franchise still hasn't given up hope on making it back to the playoffs.

Entering the series finale, Baez is hitting .260 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. His ankle injury kept him away from the field for a large portion of the season, but one thing is for certain when it comes to Javy: he's going to come through in clutch moments when the team needs him the most.

Baez will hit in the nine-hole of Detroit's starting lineup, this time playing the infield at his regular position. Who knows what El Mago has up his sleeve for the series finale.