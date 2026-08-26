What Max Clark Said After Hitting His First Home Run at Comerica Park

The moment finally arrived for Detroit Tigers rookie outfielder Max Clark. From making his debut in Sacramento against the Athletics in a minor league stadium to bringing his game to downtown Detroit, Clark can finally say he has a home run at Comerica Park.

Down 1-0 to the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the fifth inning, Clark took a hanging sweeper from left-handed pitcher Ian Seymour and deposited it into the right field seats, giving the Tigers their first lead of the series.

It was Clark's home run that lit a fire under the rest of the offense, as Detroit was able to score two more before the game concluded. While this home run wasn't his first Major League long ball, it's still an important moment for the former first-round pick and for the foundation of the future.

Max Clark Postgame Thoughts

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) talks to the press after their win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the victory, Clark spoke with the media on the field to discuss his special moment, while backing up his teammates on the way to a big win.

"We came out swinging it," Clark said via Detroit SportsNet on X (formerly Twitter). "Jobe should've been scoreless if I didn't decide to overrun a ball, but it was a good team effort all around."

Thankfully for Clark, his error in center field was made up for by giving the Tigers the lead against the American League's best.

"I felt like a clutz after that one. I just overran it; I didn't really read the spin off the bat. It kind of kicked left on me, but I was too deep on the route. But to come back, I got a sweeper that hung up in the zone and I was able to put a good swing on it and put us up."

It's admirable for a young player like Clark to acknowledge mistakes made and attempt to learn from them. Clark is also well-spoken, giving his flowers to his team rather than being tunnel-visioned on his first home home run.

One of the biggest leasons he's learned so far? Not to get too high or too low.

"Day by day, you can't get too high or too low. I've struggled with that already, but you've just got to wake up each and every day ready to go. The game never sleeps, the game never quits, but every single day, find a way to make an adjustment and find some percentage of a win."