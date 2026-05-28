Casey Mize Delivering Exactly What Tigers Desperately Needed

Casey Mize has been one of the least expected breakout players for the Detroit Tigers this season. He's pitched like an ace, and the Tigers have needed all of it. On Wednesday night, he threw four shutout innings, allowing just two hits, walking one, and striking out six.

He left the game early due to right groin tightness, but that doesn't change how well he's pitched this season, especially recently.

He now owns a 1.08 May ERA, and lowered his season ERA to 2.27. He has allowed more than two runs in just one start this season, and it came at the beginning of April against the Twins. Since then, he's been dominant, and Detroit has loved every second of it.

The rotation has been a main reason for the slow start to the season, as the Tigers are now a dozen games under .500. Everyone knows Tarik Skubal has been on the injured list, but Justin Verlander and Ty Madden have been on the mend as well.

That has left Mize, Jack Flaherty, Framber Valdez, and Keider Montero to man the rotation, and they've had ups and downs.

Mize has been a rockstar out of the rotation, just when the team has needed him most. Not only is he pitching well, but Mize has been pacing career numbers. Last season's 3.87 ERA was his best performance since 2021, and just his second-best performance of his career. He missed most of 2022 and all of 2023 due to injury, but posted a 93 ERA+ with a 4.49 ERA in 2024.

Casey Mize's Breakout Season Has Produced the Tigers' Most Reliable Rotation Asset

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When not returning from injury, he's been a solid pitcher, but not this good. Mize is in the final year of arbitration and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason unless the Tigers do something. With everyone fixated on Skubal's potential return to Detroit, no one is considering Mize being a strong option as well.

I won't make an argument that he's comparable to Skubal, but he entered Wednesday night's contest with a 3.55 ERA over his last two seasons and 36 games. This time, a couple of seasons ago, the Tigers had no clue what they had in Mize, and it turns out it was all worth the wait.

Moving forward, getting a contract extension done now might be the right move. Detroit will see the contracts of Verlander, Skubal, Flaherty, and Mize expire this season.

With the rotation getting ready to explode this offseason, there's no reason not to lock up Mize for a couple more seasons. The way he's pitching, this might be the cheapest he'll be.