Tigers' Recent Losing Skid May Force a Trade Nobody Wants

The Detroit Tigers are in a bad free fall in May. Heading into Wednesday, the Tigers have a 21-34 record, which is tied for the worst in the American League. Injuries, poor offense, and 13 blown saves have contributed to the rough start.

Much of this poor play has happened since Tarik Skubal hit the injured list. While his recovery from elbow surgery is progressing better than anticipated, Detroit will need to win a lot of games to have a shot at the postseason.

Skubal isn't the only key contributor on the shelf. Justin Verlander, Gleyber Torres, Kerry Carpenter, and Javier Baez are just some of the players who have missed significant time. This has been a disappointing season thus far, and some uncomfortable conversations may need to be had.

Tigers May Have to Reconsider Trading Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal in the dugout. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There were a lot of rumors about the Tigers trading Skubal during the offseason. It seemed unlikely at the time, but the more Detroit slides down the standings, the more possible it may seem. Now, a Skubal trade would be league-changing. The Tigers would need a massive haul to send off their Cy Young ace.

However, the team trading for Skubal would be getting a rental, and Detroit would likely have to pay a portion of his $32 million salary. Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com lined up some destinations for Skubal. He listed the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers as the top five spots.

Ideally, the Tigers would send him to the National League. Moving him at the trade deadline guarantees that they recoup some value instead of losing Skubal to free agency for nothing. A couple of top-50 prospects to pair with Kevin McGonigle and eventually Max Clark could give Detroit a core to build around.

A Skubal Trade Could Factor Around Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another factor to consider is how the Tigers feel about Casey Mize. If Skubal is dealt, Mize assumes the leading arm in this rotation. The 29-year-old has posted a 2.38 ERA over 9 starts. He could be the starting pitcher to build around if Detroit feels comfortable trading Skubal.

Nobody wants to see Skubal in any uniform other than the Tigers'. He's been one of the most dominant players in the sport over the last few years. But this ship is sinking quickly. It's been a massively disappointing season. Timing is everything, and the clock is ticking on Detroit's front office to make a move that would alter the franchise.