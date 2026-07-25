Casey Mize Is Making the Tigers' Trade Deadline Decision Even Harder

The Detroit Tigers are in the thick of the race for the American League Central Division and the American League Wildcard playoff spots. And with the Tigers being right there in the race, they have needed their veterans in the starting rotation to really do their part to help their playoff push.

They have gotten more than they could have asked for from Tarik Skubal and most importantly Casey Mize. Mize was recently injured on July 19 against the Los Angeles Angels and had to be taken out of the game.

Mize was able to return for his recent start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals and absolutely shoved. Mize completed six innings while only giving up one run on three hits while striking out three and not walking any batters.

That is the type of performance manager AJ Hinch is looking for from guys like Mize as the Tigers are continuing to keep their playoff hopes alive with the Trade Deadline approaching. Mize is doing his best to make sure the Tigers do not sell and either stand pat or buy and improve the team.

Mize's problem is staying healthy, but if he can stay healthy and keep up these performances, the Tigers should be okay when he takes his turns in the rotation. He is a vital solution and number two behind ace Skubal and Mize proved that in his start on Saturday.

Mize and Skubal Are Perfect 1–2 Going Into October if the Tigers Do Not Sell

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tigers decide that selling is not in their best interest at the deadline and decide to hold on to their best trade chips, that would be a massive win for Hinch and crew. Going into the postseason in October with Mize and Skubal as your 1-2 punch at the top of your rotation is one of the best out there.

The Tigers are a team that, when they are fully on their game and are throwing Skubal or Mize on the mound, becomes a very tough team to beat. The same can be said for the Tigers last season when they came one win away from the American League Championship Series.

If the Tigers are to reach the postseason and have Mize and Skubal there at their disposal to start a series, it should provide immense success for them. That is if they keep winning and staying within striking distance of winning their division.