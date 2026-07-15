Every Reported Team Linked to Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

Now that the All-Star Game is over, the Detroit Tigers have one more day to enjoy themselves before getting back to the diamond to resume the 2026 season. As many know, the Tigers find themselves on the outside looking in of a playoff spot following the first half, but they're on the rise.

Since June 1, Detroit has been one of the best teams in the American League, holding a 22-14 record over that span. Before the second half kicks off, the Tigers sit in fourth place in the AL Central, 6.5 games out of first place, and 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

That being said, Detroit still hasn't done enough to warrant a dismissal on Tarik Skubal trade talks, as they've only grown the closer we get to the trade deadline. Several teams are interested, as they should be, but Skubal has made it known that if it were up to him, he'd like to stay put for the remainder of the season.

Detroit can't and shouldn't operate that way, as they have a valuable trade chip that could push them ahead of the curve for the future. Should the Tigers make Skubal available at the deadline, here are the reported teams that could have their name in the hat.

Potential Suitors Reveal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) with runners on second and third base to get out of the fifth inning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As revealed by MLB.com, originally reported by Jon Heyman, here are the newest names with reported interest in adding Skubal at the deadline:

Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays

MLB.com mentions the Braves, Cubs, and Rays specifically, listing the Dodgers as a wild-card to get the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. The Houston Astros have expressed interest in adding Skubal as well, but were not mentioned in the MLB.com article.

There have been many opinions on this topic over the last couple of months, with many leaning toward trading him while others lean more toward keeping him. The front office in Detroit hasn't made its stance abundantly clear, but they'll likely field offers to know what their options are.

According to MLB.com's Jason Beck, Detroit has the fifth-easiest remaining schedule for the 2026 campaign. If the Tigers take back-to-back series against the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs, who knows where the front office will lean.

The biggest need for the Tigers' system is a right-handed bat or even more pitching prospects. The idea that Detroit can sell Skubal and still be buyers at the deadline is still very possible, especially with the teams listed as having interest. The Dodgers and Rays both held Top 10 spots in the farm rankings ahead of opening day.