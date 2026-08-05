Detroit Tigers Nearly Ready to Welcome Back Jackson Jobe from Injured List

The Detroit Tigers had to bite the bullet and trade away both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the MLB Trade Deadline, dampening the starting rotation's credibility, at least on paper. However, the Tigers' starting rotation looks to be in good hands, especially with what's to come.

Troy Melton was excellent once again in his start on the mound for Detroit in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners, pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and zero earned runs. With the bullpen likely to take action in game two, the Tigers have a plan for when they travel to San Francisco.

According to Chris McCosty of The Detroit News, Drew Anderson will take the mound for the Tigers in game two of the three-game set in Seattle, opposing Bryan Woo. This move allows Jackson Jobe, the Tigers' young flamethrower, an opportunity to make his season debut next series.

Jackson Jobe is Back

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) looks before throwing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As reported by McCosty, Detroit's former first-round pick, Jobe, who's spent all season on the injured list rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, is likely to make his return to the rotation and get a start against the San Francisco Giants.

Losing Skubal and Mize might be worth it if Jobe and other young starters can immediately take command on the mound. Jobe hasn't pitched in the big leagues since May 28, 2025, funny enough, against the Giants at Comerica Park.

Jobe's 2025 season ended with a 4.22 ERA, a 4-1 record, 39 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.49. He can get ahead of hitters in the count, but is still looking for his putaway pitch in the MLB, which he was experimenting with before his season-ending injury.

And if anyone has concerns about how well Jobe has done in his rehab, you shouldn't worry. Jobe struck out five in four innings with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Aug 2, while walking two batters in 69 pitches.

Jackson Jobe’s 5th rehab outing is complete:



4IP | 5H | ER | 2BB | 5K



69 pitches, 44 strikes



10 whiffs on 35 swings, 12 fouls — Tigers ML Report (@tigersMLreport) August 2, 2026

Luckily for the Tigers, sending Jobe to the mound against the Giants should benefit them, as San Francisco has struggled all season, having just traded away a handful of veterans at the deadline. The warm weather should also play into Jobe's favor in the Bay Area.

While his workload might be small and his exact start date has yet to be announced, getting Jobe back is massive for this Tigers team, who aren't out of the fight for a playoff spot, entering game two against Seattle 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.