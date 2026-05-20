Detroit Tigers Notes: Riley Greene on Fire While Prospect Pushes for MLB Shot

The Detroit Tigers are falling from grace, having now lost 12 of their last 14 games in a horrible month of May. Awaiting their best players to return from injury, Detroit isn't doing what it needs to do to keep them afloat in the division, even at this point in the season.

While it's very easy to look at the negatives surrounding this ballclub, statistically, the Tigers have one of the best hitters and overall players in the American League this season: Riley Greene.

Greene is the only consistent hitter at the plate for Detroit right now, so much so that this hot stretch has elevated him into first place in the AL in batting average (.335), doubles (15), and OBP (.433). He ranks seventh in the AL in OPS (.925).

Crazy Greene Statistic From First Two Games vs CLE

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) gets hit by a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Guardians haven't been able to get Greene out through two games of this four-game set at Comerica Park. In fact, through the first two games, the Tigers' left fielder had the exact same linescore for both games:

Two hits, one walk, one hit by pitch

Greene hasn't struck out in the series and continues to see his numbers increase. The only thing that could help Greene in Detroit right now is being placed as the consistent third hitter in the lineup, rather than being moved around as A.J. Hinch likes to play the matchups.

Top Prospect Ready to be Called Up Revealed

Outside of Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While the Tigers did trade to get shortstop Zack Short to address the roster's shorthandedness, his production at the plate has been nonexistent. Short has now played in nine games for Detroit in 2026 without recording a hit, having walked four times and striking out five.

Short was with Detroit from 2021 to 2023, and the Tigers were a much different team back then. Now, this is a team that has the pieces to win some games, and Short, unfortunately, isn't one of them.

Max Anderson, the Tigers' No. 4 prospect, has been tearing the cover off the baseball since returning from injury in Triple-A, so much so that the front office has to be taking notice.

Anderson is hitting .354 at the plate with two home runs and eight RBIs with 17 total hits. He's only struck out eight times in 48 at-bats. The only downside to his game right now is that he doesn't draw many walks, with only one this season, but that doesn't matter if you're hitting the baseball.

Hinch could use this kind of bat in the lineup right about now, providing a sparkplug to an offense that has fallen ice cold since the weather has semi-heated up in the Motor City.