Detroit Tigers Fans Will Like A.J. Hinch’s Latest Comments on Tarik Skubal

The baseball gods have given the 2026 Detroit Tigers something to look forward to in the near future, despite beating them down to a 20-27 record entering play May 18. Back-to-back American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal has seemingly gotten nothing but positive reviews post-surgery.

Detroit's ace hit the injured list back on May 4, and it was like the energy on this Tigers team was sucked out with it. Now that recent reports have claimed that Skubal will likely be back in action before the trade deadline, what did manager A.J. Hinch think of Skubal's recovery process heading into a big series with the Cleveland Guardians?

A.J.'s Tidbits on Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) hands the ball to manager A.J. Hinch (14) for a pitching change. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the Tigers game, radio voice of the franchise Dan Dickerson hosts "The A.J. Hinch Show", speaking to Detroit's manager on updates such as injuries or player performances, on top of overall thoughts for the upcoming matchup.

Here's what Hinch had to say to Dickerson on Skubal, via 97.1 The Ticket.

"It's remarkable," Hinch said of Skubal getting back to throwing well ahead of schedule. "The throwing went well, his first session of the mound, if you can call it that, 10 or 15 pitches off the mound went well."

"I see him taking steady steps, building his endurance and confidence and getting back on the mound... He's pushing to get to the routine of a starter every five days and pitch a bullpen and throw a simulated game day; those are all pointing in the right direction for now, and we hope that continues."

In what could be his final season in Detroit with the Tigers, it's no secret that there is a strong relationship between Hinch and Skubal. Hinch won't rush Skubal back unless he feels physically ready for it, which he'll have to continue chipping away at feeling.

Hinch told Dickerson that there's not a lot to heal from the surgery, given that it was taking out a loose body in his throwing arm and that the tissue was intact for speedier healing purposes.

The Next Step for Skubal, Via Hinch

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) high-fives teammates after warm-up before the first pitch. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're taking it step by step, so his next step is being with us in Detroit and throwing some bullpens with Chris Fetter and the pitching group, and then we'll increase that activity as his symptoms permit," Hinch told Dickerson prior to first pitch.

Detroit wants Skubal back just as badly as Skubal wants to be back on the mound, but he must take these steps to get healthy before getting tossed right back into the wringer.

In his own words, Skubal can't commit concretely to a return date, even though he'd very much like to, stating, "A lot of things could happen... I don't have it, but hopefully it will be sooner rather than later."

To catch more of Hinch's pre-game comments, ensure you listen in on 97.1 The Ticket on Audacy, home of the Detroit Tigers radio network.