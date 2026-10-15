Detroit Tigers’ Pending Free Agents and Their Market Values Revealed

With both the ALCS and NLCS in full swing, the offseason is one step closer for the Detroit Tigers. After missing the postseason with a 76-86 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL Central, the Tigers have decisions to make this offseason about the future of their roster.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris spoke at his end-of-season press conference and assured Detroit fans they'll be active this offseason, just not as some would expect. Harris and the Tigers are bound to build internally and participate in free agency if they feel a player helps move the chains.

The Tigers have a handful of pending free agents themselves set to hit the open market once the World Series concludes. Spotrac.com lists each player's market value for the offseason, which can be seen below.

2B Gleyber Torres : 3 Years, $54.67 Million

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) throws to first. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit offered veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres the qualifying offer for the 2026 season, which he accepted. After two seasons with the Tigers, Torres will likely test free agency for the second time in his career (not counting 2025).

Torres will turn 30 this winter, making him a candidate for a multi-year deal, as Spotrac outlines. The market value would place Torres at $18.2 million a year, should one franchise be precise, as the prediction suggests.

In two seasons with Detroit, Torres was a 5.0 WAR player, hit .257 with 24 home runs and 112 RBIs.

RHP Jack Flaherty : 2 Years, $30.5 Million

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) pitches at Comerica Park. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With three seasons as a Tiger under his belt, Jack Flaherty hits free agency again this winter. While Flaherty has his ups and downs with the franchise, he played a big part in getting this pitching staff back on the right track, especially in his 2024 first-half performance.

Flaherty pitched well down the stretch, before and after he returned from injury. Opposing MLB franchises know what they'll get from a pitcher like Flaherty: someone who will rack up punchouts but might struggle after getting hit around.

Spotrac projects Flaherty to earn $15.2 million per season this offseason.

RHP Tyler Kinley : 1 Year, $5.7 Million

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Kinley (55) pitches at Comerica Park. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 35-year-old veteran Tyler Kinley pitched well for the Tigers in his short tenure, holding a 1.84 ERA in 15 games. While Kinley was effective when called upon, this bullpen isn't in a position to have an aging veteran re-sign this offseason. If anything, he's proved to still be reliable.

Spotrac gives Kinley a $5.7 million market value this offseason, which is an increase from his $2 million salary in 2026.

RHP Burch Smith : 1 Year, $1.7 Million

Detroit Tigers pitcher Burch Smith (65) throws at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Kinley, Burch Smith is a veteran the Tigers should avoid pursuing this offseason. However, his production in 2026 before being placed on the injured list gives him a chance to sign with another team this offseason.

Nearly 37, Smith has a projected market value of $1.7 million next season, assuming he doesn't decide to retire.

Club Options

Both Drew Anderson and Kenley Jansen have club options this offseason that Harris and company must decide on five days after the World Series. If picked up, Anderson will make $10 million in 2027 and Jansen will make $12 million in 2027.

If not picked up, here's where Spotrac lists their market values:

Anderson: 1 Year, $9.6 Million

Jansen: 1 Year, $6 Million