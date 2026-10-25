Detroit Tigers’ Recent Postseason History Shows the Value of Playing at Home

The Detroit Tigers may not have gotten into the playoffs in 2026, though they had high expectations for a deep postseason run, but they can learn a thing or two from the teams that did for next season and beyond.

The Milwaukee Brewers took on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first two games of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field in Milwaukee, winning both in thunderous fashion. Before they head to Tampa Bay, the Brewers hold a commanding 2-0 lead in the biggest series in their franchise history.

Getting home-field advantage is massive for the MLB playoffs, and it's shown. In the most recent playoff runs for the Tigers, playing at Comerica Park has been their friend. The team plays well in Detroit often, holding winning records for three straight years; the atmosphere is electric when the team produces.

Detroit Tigers Home Playoff Record Since 2000

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39), pitcher Will Vest (19), center fielder Javier Báez (28) and catcher Dillon Dingler (13) high five following game four of the ALDS at Comerica Park. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com's Cole Jacobson did the research and found out the Top 10 ballparks that have the best home-field advantage in the postseason in recent memory, with Detroit holding the No. 10 spot with a 16-11 record since 2000.

Since 2000, the Tigers have made the postseason seven times (2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2024, 2025), and when playing at Comerica Park, the city of Detroit has backed the team and helped lead them to victory.

Comerica Park (soon to be named Fifth Third Park) has hosted one World Series since the stadium opened in 2000, when the series found its way to the Motor City.

The team has played with confidence, with several moments stamped into the minds of fans. From Javier Baez hitting his first playoff home run in eight years at Comerica Park against the Seattle Mariners last season to Magglio Ordonez sending Detroit to the World Series for the first time since 1984, the franchise can use these statistics to its advantage next season.

The Tigers have become known as a team that plays well at home during the regular season, and with taking a step back, missing the playoffs in 2026, returning to the playoffs provides Detroit with an advantage, so long as they get a chance to play at home.

In their most recent playoff runs, the Tigers haven't held home-field advantage, having to fight to get the postseason back to Detroit in both 2024 against the Houston Astros and 2025 against the Cleveland Guardians. But in those two recent playoff runs alone, the Tigers have an 8-7 record, with success at home, losing both elimination Game 5s on the road.