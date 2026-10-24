Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Home Run Picks for World Series Game 2)

The Milwaukee Brewers opened the 2026 World Series with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1. There weren’t any home runs in the game, with Christian Yelich’s first-inning RBI triple the closest we came to anyone leaving the yard.

I’m not expecting a ton of fireworks in this series, but the home runs have to pick up at some point.

I once again have a home run pick for both teams in Game 2 of the World Series tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Saturday, Oct. 24.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Saturday, Oct. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+480)

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+583)

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+480)

Junior Caminero hit a line drive over Garrett Mitchell’s head for a double off Jacob Misiorowski in the fourth inning. That was the hardest-hit ball in the game with an exit velocity of 112.7 miles per hour. If he was able to get around on it – which is easy to say when he’s facing 103 miles per hour – perhaps it’d have left the yard.

Caminero had 42 home runs in the regular season and hit his first postseason home run in Game 6 against the Guardians. He’s now picked up an extra-base hit in three of his last four games and four of his last six.

I’ll take a chance on Caminero to go deep at a slightly longer price than expected.

William Contreras to Hit a Home Run (+583)

I took William Contreras to hit a home run at +560 in Game 1, and I’m sticking with him in Game 2.

Contreras is going to come up with a clutch home run at some point in this series. Game 2 at home to take a 2-0 series lead could be that moment.

Contreras hit 18 home runs in the regular season, 11 of which came at home. He went 2 for 3 in Game 1, including an exit velocity of 108.4 miles per hour.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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