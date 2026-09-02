Detroit Tigers Reportedly Plan $4 Million Bet on 12-Year-Old Prospect

The Detroit Tigers reportedly made a remarkable investment in their distant future, reaching a pre-agreement that could eventually give 12-year-old Kevin Sosa a $4 million signing bonus.

International baseball reporter Wilber Sánchez reported that the Tigers had established an informal agreement with Sosa. Sánchez described the young infielder as an elite talent who already handled fastballs in the 91-to-93 mph range and said the bonus would make him the youngest international player to secure an arrangement of that magnitude.

That description demanded an important qualification. Detroit had not signed Sosa to an official contract, and the report did not establish that the organization had paid him any money. The club also had not announced the pre-agreement, while no independent scouting outlet had publicly confirmed the evaluation or Sánchez’s youngest-ever distinction.

Sosa Could Not Officially Sign With Detroit Yet

Detroit Tigers equipment bag on the field before the game. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major League Baseball’s international signing rules prevented a player of Sosa’s age from executing a formal contract. MLB’s 2026 signing guide stated that an international amateur had to turn 16 before signing and had to be 17 before Sept. 1 of the following year. Players also needed to register with MLB before becoming eligible.

The Tigers, therefore, could only establish an informal understanding about what they intended to offer once Sosa reached the appropriate signing period. The pre-agreement should not have been confused with an official transaction or a binding guarantee that the same terms would remain intact several years later.

Detroit had not revealed Sosa’s exact birthdate, but reports identified him as being in the 2031 international class. That timeline left approximately four years before he could sign and begin his professional career under the existing rules.

SOURCE: The Detroit Tigers have reached a pre-agreement with 12-year-old Kevin Sosa for a $4.0 million signing bonus, making him the youngest player in international baseball history to secure a deal of that magnitude.



Sosa is regarded as an elite talent with the tools and… pic.twitter.com/z0ZAHkYaHe — Wilber Sánchez (@wilberdata) September 1, 2026

A great deal could change during that interval. Sosa’s body, defensive position and offensive development could evolve significantly before he became eligible. MLB’s international signing system, bonus pools and labor rules could also look different by 2031.

The reported amount itself did not represent an unprecedented bonus for an eligible international prospect. MLB listed Francisco Renteria and Johenssy Colome among the players who formally received $4 million in 2026. What made the Sosa report extraordinary was the alleged commitment to a player who remained years away from signing.

The Reported Bonus Was Seven Times Lee’s

Aug 15, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) hits a single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The $4 million figure became even more striking when compared with what the Tigers’ current young players received at the same stage of their careers.

Hao-Yu Lee signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for $570,000 as an international amateur in 2021, according to MLB.com’s profile of the infielder. Sosa’s reported bonus would exceed that amount by $3.43 million and would be slightly more than seven times as large.

Detroit later acquired Lee from Philadelphia for pitcher Michael Lorenzen at the 2023 trade deadline. The official Tigers announcement noted that Lee had already produced a .285/.379/.432 slash line over his first three years in the minor leagues. He eventually reached the Major Leagues in 2026, giving the organization a tangible return from a comparatively modest initial investment by the Phillies.

The Sosa figure would also have consumed approximately 54% of Detroit’s entire $7.3571 million international bonus pool in 2026. It would have exceeded the $2.2975 million the Tigers gave Manuel Bolivar, their most expensive official international addition that year. Those comparisons only illustrated the reported amount’s current scale because the bonus pool for Sosa’s eventual class had not been established.

The pre-agreement indicated that the Tigers viewed Sosa as a potential cornerstone of a future international class. It did not guarantee that he would develop into a Major League player—or even that the reported signing would happen.

Detroit reportedly positioned itself years ahead of Sosa’s eligibility, but it had not paid a middle-school-aged player $4 million. The more accurate conclusion was still remarkable: The club intended to reserve a bonus worth more than seven times Lee’s original investment for a prospect who could not officially join the organization until the next decade.