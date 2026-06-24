Detroit Tigers Reveal Lineup for Series-Deciding Game Against the Yankees

The Detroit Tigers have started their 10-game homestand well, winning four out of the first five games. After taking game one against the New York Yankees on the back of a strong Framber Valdez start, then dropping game two 4-3, the Tigers look to guarantee themselves at least a .500 record for the homestand with a win on Wednesday night.

Back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will take the bump in the rubber match, giving Detroit the perfect chance to take another series when they need it most.

Opposing Skubal will be Ryan Weathers for the Yankees, who enters the game with a 4.13 ERA and has allowed 16 home runs in 2026. The Tigers have a handful of hitters who hit lefties well, but they'll need to jump ahead early to ensure a victory.

Detroit's Starting Lineup vs Weathers

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) walks off the field after a pitching change. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's who Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has taking the field for Detroit in the rubber match.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. DH Dillon Dingler

3. CF Matt Vierling

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

7. RF Ben Malgeri

8. SS Zach McKinstry

9. C Jake Rogers

Dillon Dingler is going to need some help from other members of the offense if Detroit wants to win the series finale. On Tuesday, Dingler and rookie Ben Malgeri were the only two Tigers to collect multiple hits. In game one, it was Spencer Torkelson and Kevin McGonigle who were the only multi-hit Tigers.

The Tigers have played well at Comerica Park all season, holding a strong 22-17 record at home in 2026. For a franchise that has struggled on the road, as well as in the month of May as a whole, taking series at home is a must if they want to be a part of any postseason conversation.

According to FanGraphs, Detroit has a 24.7% chance to make the playoffs with a 15.6% chance to win the AL Central division. A lot of work is still needed for the Tigers to get back into the race, as they sit 7.5 games out of first in the division and five games out of an AL Wild Card spot.

Skubal is making just his 10th start of the 2026 campaign and will look to keep the ball in the ballpark against the Bronx Bombers. New York has hit the most home runs in Major League Baseball; however, through two games in Detroit, the Yankees have hit two.