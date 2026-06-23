Tigers Give Another Minor League Standout a Chance With Latest Call-Up

The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in Major League Baseball this June, holding a 12-6 record and currently riding a four-game win streak on a 10-game homestand with six games remaining. With the recent surge, some much-needed changes are happening to keep up with the madness.

Earlier this month, Detroit recalled outfielder Trei Cruz from Triple-A to make his MLB debut. However, in five at-bats, Cruz struck out three times and wasn't the offensive addition the Tigers had hoped for.

That being said, ahead of game two against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, the Tigers are giving another minor league outfielder a chance, who could have arguably been the better choice over Cruz from the get-go.

Ben Malgeri Is Headed to the Show

Detroit Tigers outfielder Ben Malgeri on picture day. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), Detroit is recalling 2021 18th round MLB Draft pick Ben Malgeri to the major league roster. Cruz has been sent back down to the Toledo Mud Hens, and to make room for Malgeri on the 40-man roster, relief pitcher Burch Smith has been transferred to the 60-day IL.

Malgeri will wear No. 53 for the Tigers and could easily make his debut on Tuesday afternoon to help keep the momentum going for Detroit. In June with the Mud Hens, Malgeri hit .271 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

On the season down in the minors, Malgeri holds a .296 AVG with nine long balls and 34 RBIs. Additionally, the outfielder has stolen eight bases and possesses an OPS of .897. His defensive metrics are just as good as Cruz's and the bat has been much more consistent.

Malgeri had been an option tossed around as a player who could replace Jahmai Jones on the major league roster. Now, Malgeri joins Jones on the roster, and if he continues his success against left-handed pitching from Triple-A into the MLB, Jones's job could be in jeopardy, even more so than it feels to be right now.

The newest Detroit Tiger has hit .323 against lefties this season with five home runs, something that could come in handy for manager A.J. Hinch and the pinch-hitting situations fans often find him making.

Malgeri is proof that regardless of the round you're taken in the draft, there's always a path to the majors if you work hard enough. The Tigers are hoping Malgeri pays off, unlike Cruz's short tenure in Detroit.