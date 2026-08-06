Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup Behind Framber Valdez in Series Finale

The Detroit Tigers dropped game two of the three-game set against the Seattle Mariners, 4-2, as the bats finally cooled off against Mariners starter Bryan Woo. Looking to continue their series-winning ways, the Tigers are asking their highest-paid arm to get the job done.

Framber Valdez has a ton to prove to Detroit fans following the trades of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the MLB Trade Deadline. Originally brought in to go all in for a World Series championship, Valdez now stands as the veteran in the rotation who needs a big bounce-back.

In his last outing, Valdez went seven innings, allowing one run against the Athletics, punching out six and walking two. However, his month of July was problematic, posting a 7.13 ERA in four starts, ultimately bringing his season ERA to 4.41 entering his start.

There is a good pitcher in Valdez; the Tigers have seen it this year and his track record with the Houston Astros is proof enough. And if Detroit wants to make it back to the playoffs, they're going to need to see some ace stuff from their big investment.

Tigers' Series Finale Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) runs the bases after hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set his lineup behind Valdez, looking to best the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season at the very same stadium.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. C Dillon Dingler

4. LF Riley Greene

5. DH Colt Keith

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. CF Max Clark

8. SS Javier Baez

9. RF Zach McKinstry

Gleyber Torres will surely be looking to get some revenge at the plate after getting hit by a pitch by left-hander Gabe Speier, especially since the first pitch came inside and missed Torres, and he came back to hit him again on the same pitch.

For some background, Enmanuel De Jesus hit Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the bottom of the seventh before Torres was hit in the top of the eighth, in what looked like retaliation for Raleigh.

The benches would clear, but nothing further would happen, other than Speier and Mariners manager Dan Wilson being ejected from the game. That's one storyline to watch in this game between two heated rivals, as Torres could be the catalyst for this Tigers offense on Thursday afternoon.

Tigers and Mariners cleared the benches after Mariners pitcher Gabe Speier plunked Gleyber Torres half an inning after Cal Raleigh was hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/fjEuCkRnMJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2026

A less dramatic storyline to watch in the game is Dillon Dingler, who is 4-8 in the series with two home runs and three RBIs. Additionally, Riley Greene is 3-8, but went hitless in game two. If those two hit, the Tigers should win this battle, even with the Mariners sending Bryce Miller to the mound.