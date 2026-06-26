Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup Behind Keider Montero Against the Astros

The Detroit Tigers didn't get the start to the series they were hoping for against the Houston Astros, despite a very impressive performance from Troy Melton on the mound. In game two of this four-game set, the final three games of the 10-game home stand, Detroit sends Keider Montero to the bump.

Montero has been an unsung hero for the Tigers in 2026. While many long-time fans have wanted Justin Verlander back in the starting rotation, Montero is proving why he should be a mainstay in the rotation rather than coming out of the bullpen, truly having a breakout season.

In June, Montero has kept the Tigers within games, posting a 3.66 ERA in three starts, four appearances, one coming out of the bullpen against the Seattle Mariners. Additionally, he's been a quality start machine, posting a career-high six through 14 starts in 2026.

In his last start, Montero went seven innings, allowing three runs to the Chicago White Sox in what turned out to be a Tigers walk-off win. Detroit needs a win to snap a three-game skid, and with Montero on the mound, it's time for the lineup to come through.

A little extra might come from Montero Friday night in terms of emotion and fastball velocity, especially with his home country of Venezuela affected by earthquakes. Thankfully, his loved ones are safe, via Evan Woodbery on X.

Starting Lineup Reavealed vs Astros, Game 2

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene (31) slides safely into third base. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch laid out the starting lineup for the Tigers as they look to take down Spencer Arrighetti and the Astros.

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. RF Kerry Carpenter

4. DH Riley Greene

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. 3B Colt Keith

7. 2B Zach McKinstry

8. LF Matt Vierling

9. CF James Outman

This will be the first time the Tigers take on Arrighetti, having missed him when they were last in Houston. Arrighetti enters with a 3.13 ERA (fitting for his start in Detroit), yet is coming off back-to-back losses. If there's a time for the Tigers to capitalize, it's now.

Detroit's Iron Man is in action once again, as Riley Greene became the first Tigers player to play in the first 81 games since Yoenis Cespedes played in the 102 in 2015, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News on X (formerly Twitter).

Greene collected two hits in the series opener, raising his batting average back into the .290's (.292). His lack of power is still something that the Tigers could use, but with a batting average like that, no one can really complain.

Ben Malgeri has yet to return to the starting lineup after taking on the New York Yankees this past week, still in search of his first major league home run. Before his call-up, Malgeri sent nine long balls into the seats for the Toledo Mud Hens, so there is some power in that bat of his.

The Tigers have played close game after close game, but it would take a load off their shoulders, and the fans in the stands and watching at home, if they can grab an early lead and be on the other end of a close matchup.