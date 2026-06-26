Tigers' Troy Melton Quietly Building Case as One of MLB's Top Young Starters

The Detroit Tigers started their homestand strong, winning the first four games, but have since dropped their last three, including game one of four against the Houston Astros on Thursday night. The toughest pill to swallow? Detroit's starting pitcher was superb.

Troy Melton, the 26-year-old in his second season in Major League Baseball, has made himself a staple in Detroit's starting rotation. If things continue to go south for the Tigers and they end up trading Tarik Skubal, things might not be all too bad if Melton continues to deal as he has in his short MLB tenure.

Another Phenomenal Start for Melton Over Astros

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) throws in Detroit. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Melton ended up going six innings, allowing just two hits, one of which was a solo home run, and struck out six batters compared to zero walks. He held Houston hitless through its first 15 batters of the game before allowing a home run to Taylor Trammell.

After his sixth start of the season, Melton has lowered his ERA to 2.39 in 37.2 innings of work, striking out 25 batters and walking nine. His biggest downfall currently is limiting home runs, having allowed seven this season, but other than that, Melton is providing optimism for a bright future ahead.

There's a world where Melton could become the number two or three starting pitcher for the Tigers, especially if a change is coming.

Quality night for Troy 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/PnWYAJ79ag — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 26, 2026

Detroit's offense couldn't get the job done on the other side of things, as Astros starter Tatsuya Imai mowed down the Tigers, punching out 10 batters. The Tigers struck out 13 times altogether and were only able to push across one run, which came from a Dillon Dingler home run with two outs remaining in the game.

If the Tigers want to be a playoff team, they need the offense to step up in backing the strong starting pitching the rotation has given them as of late. At this rate, Detroit will be on the outside looking in for this season's playoffs after many believed they would be the favorites to win the AL Central.

Following the defeat, the Tigers now have a 19.7% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, and they're going to have to do so by winning the division, which they hold a 12.2% chance of doing, compared to making it as a Wild Card team (7.5% chance, five games back in AL Wild Card race).