Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup for First Game After MLB Trade Deadline

Well, the Detroit Tigers' pitching rotation might look a little different following the MLB Trade Deadline, but the lineup has a majority of the same players available. Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize will be missed within the clubhouse, but the Tigers still have work to do if they want to play baseball into October.

Detroit enters a new series after sweeping the Athletics on the road. Detroit is set to take on the Seattle Mariners in a 2025 ALDS rematch, with both franchises in dire need of getting off on the right foot following the trade deadline.

The Tigers' front office surprised some fans by deciding not to trade veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, even though his contract expires after the 2026 season. This decision allows Torres to concentrate on the rest of the season with the Tigers instead of worrying about the possibility of playing for another team in the final two months.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup vs Mariners

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) high-fives second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) after defeating the Athletics. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will roll out his lineup for the series opener in hostile territory behind starting pitcher Troy Melton.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. C Dillon Dingler

4. LF Riley Greene

5. DH Colt Keith

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. CF Max Clark

8. SS Javier Baez

9. RF Zach McKinstry

The Tigers have shown their prowess as one of the most dominant lineups in baseball as of late, scoring eight or more runs in five consecutive games. During this stretch, they have scored a total of 55 runs, marking only the sixth time an MLB team has reached that number in a five-game period since the start of 2020, according to Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter).

One player that will continue to have eyes on him for the rest of the season is Max Clark, who made his MLB debut against the Athletics, hitting his first MLB home run and going 6-12 at the plate.

Spencer Torkelson has recently been an under-the-radar player with success at the plate. He is currently on a four-game hitting streak, during which he has collected two or more hits in each game. Torkelson needs to keep getting on base, as the team relies on him for more than just his home run power.

On the other side of things, Riley Greene hasn't gotten a hit in four games, striking out three times in that stretch. If Greene heats up and the offense continues its dominance, Detroit could start turning heads at the beginning of the month.