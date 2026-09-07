Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Pitchers For Twins Series

The 2026 Detroit Tigers season hit another low last week. They were walked off three times in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, including two walk-off hits on the same day.

It marked the 11th walk-off loss of the season, and according to the Tigers broadcast, they were walked off three times in the same series for the first time since 1989. It perfectly summarizes Detroit's biggest problem this season: poor late-inning execution from the bullpen.

Now, the Tigers (65-78) are 7.5 games out of the final American League wild-card spot. A late-season run is nearly impossible. Detroit returns home to face the Minnesota Twins (68-75), who scored 32 runs on the Tigers one week ago.

Here is who A.J. Hinch will turn to for the three-game series.

Game 1: Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the few positives this season is Troy Melton's emergence. The 25-year-old has been sensational, posting a 2.20 ERA over 17 starts this season. However, he is coming off his worst outing of the year.

Melton allowed six hits and five earned runs against Minnesota last week. His troubles caught up in the fifth inning as his pitch location allowed the Twins to capitalize. Melton's struggles against the Twins this year have been his only setback, but he's hoping that the third time is the charm.

Game 2: Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Anderson. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Anderson has quietly settled into his role as a starting pitcher since the trade deadline. He finished with a 2.66 ERA in August.

Anderson's biggest strengths are his chase percentage (34.8), which ranks in the 88th percentile, and his ground-ball rate (48.6), which falls in the 81st percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

This will be the fourth time Anderson faces the Twins this season. He's only allowed two earned runs over 9.1 innings. Minnesota will throw Dean Kramer (2-5, 5.81 ERA) on Tuesday.

Game 3: Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero walks off the mound. Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keider Montero's previous outing blew up from one swing. The offense supplied him with a 6-1 lead, but Cleveland broke through in the fourth inning.

Montero surrendered three straight hits and a walk before Brayan Rocchio broke through with a grand slam to even up the game. Outside of that start, the 26-year-old has taken a big leap. He dominated the Twins in June, allowing no runs through 6.1 innings.

Minnesota will throw Zebby Matthews (9-9, 4.69 ERA). A playoff push is unlikely to happen, but it would be nice if the Tigers finish the season on a high note.