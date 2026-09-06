Detroit Tigers’ 2026 Struggles Bring Another Unwanted Mark in Franchise History

The Detroit Tigers' struggles in 2026 continued on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, as they lost the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians in a dramatic walk-off. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon occurrence for the Tigers this season, as they have suffered 11 walk-off losses so far.

Detroit entered the series against Cleveland hoping to build on their recent success from their last matchup, but the Guardians delivered the Tigers a handful of defeats they haven't felt since the 1989 season.

According to the Tigers broadcast, being walked off three times in one series hasn't happened to Detroit since July 1989, in a series with the California Angels. The Tigers lost the series without ever throwing a pitch while trailing, according to MLB.com's Jason Beck on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the game, manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media to give his thoughts on being walked off yet again.

"We lost the series; the walk-offs are painful," Hinch said. "It's the worst feeling coming off somebody else's field while they're celebrating. We've played a ton of close games against these guys; close games don't matter unless you win."

Who's to Blame?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) throws a pitch. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' bullpen has been shaky all season long, but in the series finale, the blame wasn't just on the bullpen. The offense, after scoring twice in the first inning, couldn't get anything else going. In fact, Riley Greene's double in the third inning was the last time Detroit recorded a hit.

On top of that, Guardians starter Gavin Williams struck out 11 batters - the Tigers would collectively strike out 17 times. While the late-inning pitching hasn't been reliable this season, the lack of offense can't go unnoticed when reviewing this game.

Earlier this week, the Tigers saw themselves create another unwanted feat in history when they were in Minnesota taking on the Twins. The 10-run sixth inning in the second game of the series was the first time the Tigers have allowed 10 runs in an inning since Aug. 24, 2015, against the Cincinnati Reds.

Yeah - things haven't been going the Tigers' way in 2026.

Following the loss on Sunday, Detroit's record falls to 65-78. In 2025, the Tigers had 75 losses, which means that, on paper, the roster has taken a step back. While this season may not be redeemable, maybe it's for the best, given that luck hasn't been on their side.

One thing is for certain for the Tigers in the offseason, regardless of whether Major League Baseball happens in 2027 or not: this franchise needs an improved bullpen and for its young hitters to take massive steps forward and limit close games.