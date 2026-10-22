Drew Sommers Is Making a Compelling Case for Bigger Tigers Bullpen Role

On a bullpen that just finished with the worst save percentage and the highest number of blown saves in franchise history, the need to have dominant arms is evident. If they can be left-handed, the mix would be much better. The Detroit Tigers have put too many opportunities in Tyler Holton’s hands.

Although Holton improved in the second half of the season, lowering his ERA to 2.10 and his OPS allowed from .763 to .636, he was still a pitcher vulnerable to contact. That has been one of the factors behind the problems in the Tigers’ bullpen, where there are more and more pitchers who do not have the ability to strike hitters out.

That said, the emergence of left-hander Drew Sommers has turned out to be much more interesting than it seems. Sommers has a 7.3-inch extension and throws a 95.0 mph fastball that left the league with a 46.1% whiff rate and just a .197 xSLG. Sommers finished with a 36.7% K%, the highest among all Detroit pitchers who faced at least 165 batters. He even surpassed Tarik Skubal, who finished at 31%.

Should the Tigers Give Sommers More Opportunities?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Sommers (51). Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I said before, there is a key point here: Sommers’ ability to strike hitters out, an added value that makes him a much more interesting pitcher. Regardless of Holton’s status, Sommers should get more innings and a more prominent role in the bullpen.

In fact, if the conversation were only about who you would use in a key situation against a left-handed hitter, Sommers would be the safer bet. He posted a 39.5% K% and just a 1.16 FIP in that situation, while Holton’s lack of strikeouts (20.9% K% and 3.58 FIP) often caused him problems.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Sommers (51). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with his fastball, Sommers’ slider generated a surprising 7.3 Avg. Miss Distance, with a 20% Flawed Swing rate. The league finished with a 36.1% whiff rate and just an 18.8% Hard Hit rate, turning the slider into a second lethal weapon in his repertoire.

However, Sommers will have to work on adjusting his sinker or improve his changeup enough to turn it into a more reliable pitch. In 2026, he threw his sinker 41.9% of the time and finished with a -2 Run Value. Hitters batted .333 in 69 plate appearances, and in the nine that ended with a changeup, he allowed a .556 slugging percentage.

If Sommers manages to maximize his dominance beyond the fastball and slider, it is very likely that his leap in the league will be much more revealing than what he showed with his dominant arm in 2026.