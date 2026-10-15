Tigers Get Encouraging Troy Melton Injury Update Ahead of 2027 Season

Troy Melton missed the first two months of 2026 due to inflammation in his right elbow, so expectations for his return were put on hold.

In 2025, when he received his first call-up to the Major Leagues and debuted at 24, Melton showed an interesting combination of dominance in his 16 appearances, four as a starter. He posted a 0.2 fWAR, which was not a high figure, but he looked good in his first 45 ⅔ innings.

What left a good impression around the league was his BABIP allowed of just .198, even more relevant when we see that he survived with a limited strikeout rate of 7.09. This Thursday, the Detroit Tigers announced that Troy Melton had received medical clearance with no issues in his right arm, which will allow him to be healthy heading into the offseason and then prepare for 2027 without any known restrictions so far.

Completely healthy, will Melton change his approach in 2027?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52). Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his dominance without relying on strikeouts and a 42.5% ground-ball rate allowed, Melton began to chart his path toward becoming a revelation in 2026. He went 8-5 in 20 starts and repeated his 2.76 ERA over 114 ⅓ innings, lowering his xFIP from 4.53 to 4.23.

The cutter became his best weapon and the most revealing one, rising explosively to the 98th percentile in the Major Leagues. Melton increased its usage from 10.8% to 21.9%, accumulating a Run Value/100 that went from −5.1 to +2.7. He left the league with just a .293 slugging percentage against the pitch, reducing the problems that led him to allow a 1.058 slugging percentage in 2025.

Another turning point for the cutter was the velocity increase from 90.9 to 92.2 mph, and it reduced its vertical drop by 2.5 inches, with no considerable changes—just 0.5 inches—in horizontal drop. That combination may have made the cutter more difficult to recognize, and the 2.5-inch reduction in vertical drop was key to Melton generating a higher whiff rate (improving from 12.8 in 2025 to 20.0%) and limiting hard-hit balls (from 61.1% to 33.3%).

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52). Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, we cannot forget that Melton’s fastball ranked in the 85th percentile, and its velocity in the 77th, two trends after increasing its usage by 9%. Those are two powerful weapons that take his mix to another level and generate more swings-and-misses that lead to more strikeouts. The changeup could be a revealing third pitch, given the strong sign it left us in 2026, reducing Perfect Contact from 43% in 2025 to 26% this season.

I would not change the complement Melton has brought with his ability to dominate without having to use a large number of pitches, but it would be good if he could limit balls put in play. Even though Melton ranks in the 36th percentile in whiff%, I do not think he is a pitcher without strikeout potential, but that is not what defines him when he looks to stop opponents.

With what he has brought, he went deep into most of his starts, providing durability and efficiency. In fact, in 17 of his 20 starts, he secured at least five innings, and in nine of them, six or more. Detroit finished with a 13-7 record in the games he started, providing the greatest stability in the rotation, especially when Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize were traded at the trade deadline, and this could be just the beginning of a major rise as he looks to lead the rotation in 2027.