Everything Is on the Line for the Detroit Tigers During This Homestand

The Detroit Tigers are back at Comerica Park for their longest homestand of the season so far, facing off against the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros. After winning only one game on their recent road trip, this homestand will be crucial for the franchise and its future.

With Tarik Skubal trade probabilities increasing and the likelihood of the Tigers making the playoffs slipping away with every loss, Detroit has to show out on this homestand to even have the front office consider keeping some pieces of the puzzle together.

Playing on the road hasn't been kind to the Tigers this season, as they hold a 12-28 record away from home. But when they're playing in front of their home fans at Comerica Park, Detroit is 18-16; a whole lot more promising for the crew.

What Would Be a Satisfying Homestand for the Tigers?

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) celebrates after he hits a two-run home run. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Truth be told, the Tigers can't afford to go 5-5 on this 10-game homestand, or even 6-4 if they want to feel more comfortable in the AL Central and AL Wild Card standings. Detroit needs to take at least seven of the ten to stir the pot, because even then, they'd still be 37-47.

Detroit swept both the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins out of town back in April, so sweeping a homestand isn't too far-fetched. However, with both the White Sox and Yankees being over .500, the Tigers are up against different odds compared to the teams they swept earlier this season.

But, if the Tigers do find a way to, let's just say go 8-2, against these kinds of teams, some heads would start to turn. It's a sprint now for Detroit if it wants to make the playoffs, and they're going to have to exceed almost all expectations. Their current playoff odds, per FanGraphs, sit at 17.7%.

The Tigers haven't won 10 or more games in a row since they won 12 back in 2011 and 2013, and that would be the perfect scenario. The offense looked more comfortable at the plate when in Detroit over the last week or so, but fell quiet on the road, again.

Fans don't really know which version of this ballclub they're going to get on any given day. The struggles have been frustrating, especially entering the season with a Top 10 payroll, but if there were ever a time to tap into some 2024-25 magic, it's right now.

Even if Detroit wins outright on the homestand, it doesn't change the fact that players such as Skubal, Casey Mize, Kyle Finnegan and Gleyber Torres, just to name a few, are off the hook to a potential trade, given their current placement in the standings.