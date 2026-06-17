Justin Verlander Will Make Return to Tigers Rotation in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers are currently in the midst of a road series at the Houston Astros after winning game one of a three game set on Monday. But the Tigers will return home on Friday for a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox and will have their veteran finish the series on Sunday.

It was officially revealed by manager AJ Hinch that Justin Verlander will return and start for the Tigers in the series finale against the White Sox. The Detroit News' Chris McCosky was among those to report the announcement.

Verlander has not pitched in a game since the very beginning of the season when he faced the Arizona Diamondbacks and took the loss on March 30.

The Tigers have had a ton of injuries to their starting rotation when they had Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, Verlander, and others all on the shelf at the same time. So, to be getting some positive injury news ahead of their upcoming weekend series is a good sign.

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verlander signed a one-year contract this offseason to return to the Tigers after spending last season in San Francisco. And the Tigers need Verlander to return to the mound and pitch well like he knows how to do and did in the past for the Tigers way back in the 2010s.

The Tigers getting their rotation healthy at the same time is definitely beneficial towards a season turnaround and possible playoff push. The Tigers need as much help as they can get and getting Verlander back is definitely a start.

Verlander is a crucial part to the Tigers rotation when healthy

The Tigers have quite a few veterans in their rotation at the current moment to go along with Verlander. They have Skubal, Mize and Keider Montero. Jack Flaherty is on the IL.

When Verlander is healthy and on his game, he can really shut opponents down and truly take over. He showed signs and flashes of this kind of play last season with the Giants.

And Tigers fans remember when he was with the team way back in the day and how dominant he was. Verlander is on the older side and is not getting any younger, but he can still be the dominant force that he was once.

The Tigers should never count him out when he takes the mound every fifth day when he is healthy. He is a crucial part of what the Tigers and Hinch are trying to do in their starting rotation and Verlander should receive a massive roar when he takes the mound Sunday at home.