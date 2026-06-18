Tarik Skubal's Future With the Tigers Hangs in the Balance Ahead of Critical Stretch

The Detroit Tigers are trending back in the wrong direction after an encouraging start to the month. Back-to-back series losses to the Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros have the Tigers sitting at 30-44 as the halfway point approaches.

They're currently nine games back in the American League Central and are six games out of a wild card spot. The A.L. is wide open at the moment, which bodes well for Detroit. However, they have to start playing consistent baseball before the playoffs can be remotely considered.

What awaits the Tigers is a massive 10-game home stand against the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros. Their season hangs in the balance, and so does Tarik Skubal's future with the Tigers.

Skubal's Chances of Being Traded Increase With Each Series Loss

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There will be no shortage of teams that will line up to acquire Skubal at the trade deadline. The question becomes, will Detroit's front office listen, or will they hang up the phone?

ESPN's Jeff Passan gives Skubal an 85 percent chance of being traded. He's a perfect fit for any contending team. They add arguably the best pitcher in the sport to make a run to the postseason before he heads into free agency.

Skubal returned from an elbow surgery in a little over a month and pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. He'll pitch in front of Tigers' fans on Friday for the first time since April 23rd.

The option to trade Skubal is a difficult conversation to have. On one hand, Detroit needs its ace if a playoff push is in the cards. The record doesn't currently favor that notion, but there is still time to make it happen. Meanwhile, the Tigers are moving backward, and there is a window to get a massive haul for Skubal rather than potentially losing him for nothing in the winter.

What Tigers Need to Do to Keep Skubal Around

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, the Tigers have to reclaim the momentum they gained at the beginning of the month. The offense was clicking on all cylinders, but part of the reason was Gleyber Torres' presence in the lineup. He's back on the injured list with another oblique strain.

Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, and Kevin McGonigle have to spearhead that effort. The offense has scored two or fewer runs in four of the last five games. Detroit has become too dependent on the long ball.

The pitching staff looks competitive at full strength. Skubal, Casey Mize, Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and Troy Melton make for a formidable rotation. They also have to hold onto more leads. The Tigers have lost too many games in the late innings.

As mentioned earlier, this 10-game home stand could determine Skubal's future. Come out of that stretch with a winning record, and maybe there's life, but lose seven or eight games, and Skubal's fate is sealed.