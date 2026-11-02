Former Cubs Player Could Be an Intriguing Fit for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, like other teams, will be lining up for the services of former Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki's Cubs season came to an end in the National League Wild-Card round at the hands of the San Diego Padres.

And with free agency having a lot of decent names in the pool this season, if there ends up being a season. Detroit could look to the Japanese outfielder for some offense. If the Tigers were to strike a deal with Suzuki, he would complete an outfield that has Max Clark and Riley Greene.

If Suzuki were to come to Detroit and complete that outfield trio, they would be adding a power bat with pop and a lot of home runs. Suzuki is one of those free agents and outfielders who can carry an offense on any given night. Manager AJ Hinch would have a lot of firepower at his disposal.

Suzuki would bat high in the lineup for the Tigers and would provide some much-needed protection for those ahead of him. But the Tigers are definitely going to get into a bidding war for his services, though there is no telling whether there will be a baseball season next year, with a potential lockout looming.

The Tigers are going to need to pay a big price if they want Suzuki

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) bats. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Tigers truly want to put together a really good outfield trio that would genuinely scare some teams, they are going to have to pay a high price. They have to actually open their checkbook and give Suzuki a big contract at a high AAV.

He is a player who won't come cheap for whichever team decides to sign him in free agency and add him to their lineup to add some power. The Tigers are already paying big salaries to guys like Gleyber Torres and others that they are going to have to soon make decisions on.

But the problem is that there could be a lockout coming and trying to pay up for a player like Suzuki's type with next season in potential jeopardy could be a bad idea. But if the league can resolve this issue sometime soon. Paying up for Suzuki would be worth the gamble.

The Tigers' pitching was way more of a concern than their offense, but teams can never have too much offense. Offense can always outdo pitching any day of the week.