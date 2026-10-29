The Most Glaring Roster Deficiency Keeping the Tigers From World Series Contention

It is always hard for a team to sit on the sidelines at this time of year. Their seasons didn't go the way they wanted and now players are watching the playoffs from their couches which includes the Detroit Tigers whose haven't suited up for a month.

While it is easy to be bitter and negative about a down year, the only thing that an organization can do to rectify the disappointment is learn from the mistakes that were made, and the best way to do that is to see how the teams in the Fall Classic got there.

Boy, do the Tigers have something to study from the Milwaukee Brewers roster that has been bulldozing everyone in their path to their first World Series title. While there are many reasons why that is, it is impossible to ignore the success of their relievers.

Usually, when an offense works hard to get a starting pitcher out of the game, they have a better chance of scoring runs; the exact opposite has been the case when opponents have had to face the Brewers, which is emphasized by Aaron Ashby, who has pitched 18+ innings this postseason without giving up a run.

Tigers bullpen has struggled greatly in pressure situations... pic.twitter.com/b1HAnMQCbi — Tigers Data (@TigersData) August 21, 2026

But Ashby isn't the only one by any means who shuts down an offense as DL Hall and Antonio Senzatela have pitched in 10 combined games that have all been scoreless accounts for them, complemented by both Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill having ERA's under 1.64.

Detroit's bullpen was the opposite: they were elite when the stakes weren't high, but in close contests, there was nobody who could take the hill and keep runs off the board, which is proven by 29 blown saves. 29.

By the time the year came to a close, the Tigers finished 10 games under .500 and even though this is obviously a team game, it is hard not to imagine where they would have ended up had there been someone that the coaching staff had faith in to take the hill in high-leverage situations.

There were ups and downs throughout the roster in 2026, but from the jump to the very end, the bullpen was the Tigers' downfall. If the ballclub wants to return to the postseason, it needs to add a proven arm this winter.

Free Agents Available That Would Suit Their Needs

Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Rays in the ALDS. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a chance that the best closer that could come available will accept a qualifying offer, as David Bednar is going to be a name that everyone wants on their pitching staff. However, if he elects free agency, then the Tigers need to put their names in the mix as he tallied up 35 saves in 2026.

Another interesting player to consider is Adrian Morejon, who hasn't had quite the opportunities to shut games down that Bednar has as he is teammates with Mason Miller. But Morejon is a workhorse who posted a 2.83 ERA in 76 games this season.

There are going to be available options for Detroit's front office, and if they do nothing in the coming months, then they should expect to once again be watching from the bleachers.