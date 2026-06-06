Gleyber Torres Has Been Tigers Offensive Boost Since Return from Injury

The Detroit Tigers dropped their contest against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday 4-0 where the Tigers only registered two hits in the shutout loss. But there is some silver lining even though the Tigers four-game winning streak was snapped.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres has been on fire since returning from the injured list. Torres went 0-4 with four strikeouts in Saturday's loss. But before that, Torres had been hot at the plate and helping his team produce runs and wins in their four-game heater.

Before Saturday's game, Torres was 7-13 with a home run, two doubles, and seven hits. The second baseman was willingly helping his team win games and his bat was badly missed in the lineup.

The Tigers had been in quite the slump where it seemed like their offense just was not producing anything and they could not get anything going. And ever since activating Torres earlier in the week, it seemed like the offense had found its spark again.

Torres's presence coincided with also activating Kerry Carpenter off the injured list not long before they got Torres back. And getting them both back as the calendar was approaching June, seems to have really helped the team get back to where they wanted to be.

Jun 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Having had two really good hitters both on the injured list at the same time, was not a recipe for success. And now having both of them back at the same time, is hopefully going to get their offense back to the level that it was in the postseason last year.

If Tigers can continue to get consistency from Torres the better the season might go

A big reason why the Tigers offense had been slumping is because they were missing guys that were key contributors last season and in the playoffs. But now that they have Torres back doing his thing and swinging a hot bat, there might be smoke to turning the season around.

There was reason to have cause for concern as to if the Tigers were going to be sellers at this year's Trade Deadline or if they thought they had a chance to get back into the race. And now that they have gotten Torres and Carpenter back, they could look to keep their guys and find consistency.

Most times if the Tigers were pulling out any wins when Torres and Carpenter were on the injured list, it was because of Kevin McGonigle on the offensive side. And if the Tigers can continue to keep Torres's bat hot, the season could turn around pretty quickly.

AJ Hinch got a lot out of Torres and the rest of the offense before Saturday's dud. And he is going to hope his offense can keep hitting and lighting up the scoreboard if they want to get back in the playoff race.