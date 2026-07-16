The Tigers' Resurgence Has Made Detroit's Tarik Skubal Decision More Complicated

The Detroit Tigers are still facing the same question they were a month ago.

Should they trade Tarik Skubal before the Aug. 3 trade deadline?

The answer, however, has changed.

At the beginning of June, Detroit appeared headed toward a difficult decision between competing now or accelerating its future. The offense was in the middle of one of its worst stretches of the season, Skubal was injured, and the Tigers had not found the consistency needed to stay in the playoff race.

Six weeks later, the picture looks different.

The Tigers entered the All-Star break with a 22-14 record since June 1 and played like one of the most complete teams in baseball during that stretch. That run did more than keep Detroit in the postseason conversation. It also turned the Skubal decision into a much tougher call for president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

That may be the biggest development of Detroit's season.

Detroit Is No Longer Relying on One Player

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' resurgence cannot be explained by one player or one hot streak.

Since June 1, Detroit has led MLB in home runs (64), slugging percentage (.454) and ISO (.210), while posting a 112 wRC+, well above league average. After finishing May with baseball's worst OPS, the offense has become one of the most productive groups in the league.

The improvement has come from across the roster.

Riley Greene has remained the lineup's offensive leader, posting a 140 wRC+ during that span. Dillon Dingler has taken another step forward with a 149 wRC+ and eight home runs. Rookie Kevin McGonigle has made an immediate impact with a .396 on-base percentage and a 139 wRC+, while Gleyber Torres returned from the injured list and provided a major boost before the All-Star break.

That offensive growth removed one of the strongest arguments for selling.

The pitching staff has matched that progress.

Since June 1, the Tigers have posted MLB's best ERA (3.04), led the majors in ground-ball rate (46.4%) and ranked second in walks per nine innings (2.34 BB/9). The combination of command, weak contact and depth has allowed Detroit to stay competitive almost every night.

The most important part is that this success has not depended only on Tarik Skubal.

The two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner missed time with an injury and has not returned to the dominant level that made him one of baseball's most overpowering starters. He remains a frontline pitcher, but Detroit has received major contributions from Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Troy Melton, Casey Mize and Keider Montero, giving the rotation the depth it lacked earlier in the year.

That changes the trade deadline conversation.

If the Tigers had continued losing while waiting for Skubal's return, trading him for a package of prospects and young talent would have been the logical move. Few players in baseball can bring back the type of return an ace under team control can command.

But the last six weeks have created a different situation.

Detroit no longer looks like a team that needs one superstar to carry the roster. The offense has become one of MLB's most productive units. The rotation has emerged as one of baseball's strongest groups. Together, those improvements have given the Tigers a reason to think beyond the future.

That does not mean Harris should eliminate a Skubal trade. A pitcher of his caliber remains one of the most valuable assets available, and the right offer could strengthen multiple areas of the roster for years.

What has changed is the situation around that decision.

A few weeks ago, selling looked like the clear path.

Now, the Tigers look like a team capable of making another postseason push. The next two weeks will determine the direction of the franchise before Aug. 3.

One thing is already clear: Detroit's decision on Tarik Skubal is no longer only about the value of its ace. It is also about the team the Tigers have become since June 1.