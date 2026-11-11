Growing Trade Interest Puts Detroit Tigers All-Star in the Spotlight

The Major League Baseball GM Meetings are in full swing in Las Vegas, as the Detroit Tigers' president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, is looking to test the waters around the league.

After his first day, Harris doubled down on what the Tigers' offseason focus will be: adding pitching depth. After opting out of Kenley Jansen's $12 million 2027 contract, Detroit is in the market for a swing-and-miss pitcher for the bullpen to hold down the fort while the unit improves.

And with Harris speaking with the media, it was only fitting to ask him the burning questions that linger over this franchise's fanbase. The Tigers proved that anyone could be traded when they flipped Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the MLB Trade Deadline, but could another homegrown All-Star be on the move this offseason?

Is the Grass Greener on the Other Side for the Tigers?

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) leaps towards home plate. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Morosi of MLB Network touched base with Harris on whether three-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger winner Riley Greene would be made available this offseason. Both Skubal and Mize were traded due to pending free agency, but Greene won't be a free agent until after the 2028 season.

"We love Riley," Harris told Morosi. "I'm focused on Riley being a big part of the middle of our order and he makes us better in a bunch of different ways. Obviously, on the trade front, we got to listen to everything, but it's not what we're focused on right now."

Over the last three seasons, Greene has proven to be one of the building blocks for this Tigers team. The former first-round pick went from striking out 201 times in 2025 while hitting 36 home runs and driving in 111 RBIs to lowering his strikeout total to 157 in 2026, at the price of fewer home runs but a better batting average.

Greene is once again a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger Award and is under team control. While it makes sense why other franchises would be interested in Greene, at this point, it feels unlikely given how much he's meant to the blossoming offense over the last few seasons.

Extending Greene would be difficult to do as well, especially now. He's going into his age-26 season and has two seasons before he becomes a free agent. With how well he's played, arguably getting better each season, the left fielder would likely cost Detroit more now than when he was first breaking into the big leagues.

If Harris sees Greene as a big piece of the middle of the offense for years to come, taking care of him through the arbitration process now, not raising any stakes like how they did with Skubal this past offseason, there's a world where Greene inks his signature on a contract with the Tigers beyond when he becomes a free agent.

For 2027 (assuming there's a full season), Greene has to take the positive parts from the last few seasons and mesh them altogether to improve. The bar is set high now that his resume and trophy case have begun to grow, but it should make fans feel better knowing the boss values a former MVP candidate enough not to speculate about a potential trade.