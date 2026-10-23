If the Detroit Tigers Want to Return to the Postseason, This Has to Change

The Detroit Tigers have proven they have the pieces talented enough to compete in the postseason. While the franchise didn't return for a third straight year in 2026 due to underperformance, the Tigers have a clearer path to the playoffs than other teams that found themselves missing out on October.

The front office is keen on its internally developed players to lead this franchise back to the playoffs, and two members of the core need to improve in certain areas next season to help them achieve the goal. Those players? Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson. The Areas of Improvement? Hitting in the clutch.

Breaking Down Riley Greene's 2026 RISP Numbers

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene walks off the field after striking out. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the Tigers' most dependable hitters over the last few seasons has been Riley Greene. The former first-round draft pick has hit himself into three straight All-Star appearances and a Silver Slugger Award. However, No. 31 struggled when runners were in scoring position this season.

Greene concluded the regular season with 21 home runs, a .280 batting average, and 75 RBIs, which is a very respectable season for one of the faces of Detroit baseball. However, though Greene is an All-Star, he hit .248 with runners in scoring position, which impacted a ton of the Tigers' rallies.

Along with the below 1-for-4 average with runners on second or third base, Greene struck out 46 times in those moments. More specifically, with runners in scoring position and two outs, Greene hit .238, drove in 21 runs, and struck out 23 times in 63 at-bats.

If Greene wants to be known as the best hitter in the Tigers lineup, normally penciled in between spots three and five in A.J. Hinch's starting lineups, he will need to tap into his 2024 runners in scoring position success, when he hit .294 with 50 RBIs and 37 strikeouts to 11 walks in 119 at-bats.

Breaking Down Spencer Torkelson's 2 Out Struggles

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) grimaces in pain after being hit by a pitch. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tigers fans know Spencer Torkelson has the moments to shine, but they're also familiar with his continuous struggles with two outs already in the inning. While Torkelson hit .303 with runners in scoring position, he hit .202 with two outs, regardless of who is on base and where.

The former first overall pick struck out 71 times with two outs and struck out 44 times with runners in scoring position in 2026. With men on, he struck out 84 times, hit .239, and hit 14 home runs.

Scott Harris believes Torkelson is crucial to getting back to the playoffs in 2027. This season, Torkelson proved he's turned into a more consistent power hitter, surpassing 25 or more home runs three times in the last six years, but for the Tigers to return to the playoffs, Torkelson needs to put the ball in play more with two outs, which gives Detroit a chance.

The best this star duo could do to help return to October is get hot at the same time, which hasn't happened all too often since they've become teammates in Detroit.