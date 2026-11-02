Tigers Make Key Roster Decisions on Drew Anderson, Kenley Jansen and 40-Man Roster

The Detroit Tigers and every other franchise in Major League Baseball were given five days after the end of the World Series to make decisions on their players carrying club, player, or mutual options. The five days are up, and the Tigers have made their decision on their two club options.

Detroit exercised right-handed pitcher Drew Anderson's club option for 2027, as he will now make $10 million, earning a $3 million raise from 2026. As for the future Hall of Fame closer Kenley Jansen, the Tigers declined his $12 million club option, making him a free agent.

Jansen's contract came with a $2 million buyout if his club option wasn't exercised, so the Tigers are on the books for $12 million between the two decisions they made for 2027.

Why Exercising Anderson's Option Was Smart

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson (38) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson returned to Major League Baseball in 2026 and proved he could become a nice piece for Scott Harris' pitching staff. Manager A.J. Hinch had the luxury of using Anderson as a starter and a reliever, and given that the roster still has needs for both, exercising his option made sense.

In 49 games with the Tigers, Anderson recorded a 3.67 ERA over 108 innings. He accumulated 114 strikeouts and recorded two saves while pitching out of the bullpen. Additionally, he made 11 starts for the team, posting a 2.86 ERA in his last four.

Scott Harris was very pleased with Anderson's performance in 2026, crediting what he means to this team at his end-of-season press conference in late September/early October.

"Having a versatile arm like that is really valuable... I think you know our scouts, our analysts, our front office did a really good job of identifying a talent sort of away from the conventional streams of acquisition in the winter and forecasted how that was going to adjust to here," Harris said.

Jansen still holds value as he approaches the end of his career, but the six blown saves had a more significant impact than the statistics reveal. For the Tigers, improving the bullpen is essential, and it’s now official: the primary closer from 2026 will not be part of the 2027 roster.

40-Man Roster Decisions

The Tigers have made other decisions in setting their 40-man roster, which Anderson will be a part of. With eight players coming off the 60-day IL and only limited spots on the 40-man roster, Detroit had to make some difficult contract decisions.

Players coming off the 60-day IL:

Reese Olson

Kerry Carpenter

Parker Meadows

Wenceel Perez

Trey Sweeney

Will Vest

Bailey Horn

Matt Vierling

Roster Moves:

RHP Jacob Waguespack signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal, a guaranteed major-league contract for the 2027 season with performance bonuses that could bring that total value to $1.5 million.

OF Kerry Carpenter, OF Parker Meadows, RHP Reese Olson, OF Wenceel Pérez, INF Trey Sweeney, RHP Will Vest and OF Matt Vierling have been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and returned to the roster.

LHP Bailey Horn and RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long have been placed on unconditional release waivers



OF Corey Julks has been outrighted off the 40-man roster and is now a free agent.



RHP Yilber Díaz has been designated for assignment.

Detroit's 40-man Roster Total: 40.