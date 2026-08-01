How Ben Malgeri Is Making the Most of His Opportunities With the Tigers

What a memorable night for the Detroit Tigers on the final day of July, pummeling the Athletics 13-1. With all the outside noise surrounding the Tigers' franchise, it was refreshing to see the young talent come through when the team needed it most, especially following a brutal 10-9 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles after leading 7-0.

Max Clark's MLB Debut stole the show, as the rookie collected three hits, joining Kevin McGonigle as the second Tigers rookie since 1987 to collect three or more hits, including multiple extra-base knocks. Holding the accomplishment before McGonigle and Clark joined was Billy Bean, who made his MLB debut on April 25, 1987.

But in the midst of a dominant victory, another Tigers rookie collected a career milestone: Ben Malgeri. Malgeri, who debuted with Detroit on June 23, collected two hits in his MLB debut and sent his first Major League home run over the wall, padding the massive lead.

First career home run for Ben Malgeri 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YWsKE8ZPl7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 1, 2026

This season has provided an opportunity for the young players of the franchise to shine, and Malgeri has made the most of it whenever he has been given the chance. Although he may not play every day, Malgeri has been a valuable asset off the bench for Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. He is currently hitting .282, with seven RBIs and a .793 OPS.

Following the game, Hinch spoke with reporters, applauding the performances from several rookies on the roster. When asked what Malgeri has meant to this team following his big accomplishment, Hinch had nothing but confident things to say.

"He brought a big smile back to the dugout after that first one," Hinch said via Detroit Sports Network's live broadcast. "He got a little unlucky at Wrigley with the wind ball that probably could've been a home run on most nights... (but) he just waits his turn."

"He's very, very prepared; he's on the fastball; he's very aggressive; he knows his role. He's been a teammate with a lot of these guys and so I see him interacting incredibly well. He dominated the minor leagues to get here and he's taking what's given to him."

Hinch noted that Clark will be in the lineup for game two against the Athletics Saturday night, but Malgeri also forces his manager's hand to keep him in the lineup too, especially coming off a night that a childhood dream came true.

Tigers fans might see their young players start to get more time following the trade deadline, with the playoffs still within reach.