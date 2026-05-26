How Javier Báez’s Situation Could Impact the Tigers Moving Forward

The Detroit Tigers, who entered their homestand with the motive of extending their win streak, were hit hard behind the scenes when it came to veteran shortstop Javier Báez. Báez has been on the injured list with a right ankle sprain since April 29.

While earlier updates seemed encouraging, as Báez had been completing a return to play program just over 10 days ago, the latest update, as reported by MLB.com's Jason Beck from the mouth of Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, doesn't seem so uplifting.

Báez Injury Update

Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez (28) is assisted by first base coach Anthony Sanders (77) after an injury. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Báez's recovery took a step backward, as Beck reported that Báez will see a specialist for his right ankle injury, which has not progressed as hoped, according to manager A.J. Hinch, as posted to Beck's X account (formerly Twitter).

Báez had started the season well for Detroit, hitting .256 with two home runs and a .678 OPS, but his injury was one of the first bricks to fall off the wall for the Tigers when it came to injuries. While he might not move the needle for the offense, he's still a guy Detroit needs in the dugout.

In what was supposed to be a potential return at the end of May or early June, Báez and the Tigers might have to pivot to what's best for getting the All-Star back to 100%.

Now, if Báez's return takes considerably longer than the organization could hope, Tigers fans will continue to see the same lineups tossed out for competition. As of right now, Zack Short, Hao-Yu Lee, Gage Workman, Zach McKinstry, and Kevin McGonigle are the middle infield depth.

Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez (28) goes down with an injury. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That being said, the Tigers went on their miracle run back in 2024, where they had a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs and then secured an AL Wild Card spot by season's end, getting them to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, without Báez in the everyday lineup.

Remember, Báez underwent season-ending hip surgery in August of 2024, the exact time the franchise started their miracle run. Now that's not to say that 2026 will replicate 2024, but sometimes coincidences like this are what fans grab onto to give them an ounce of optimism.

Moving forward, it's time for Lee, Workman and McKinstry to step up now that they know Báez will be a little bit longer in returning. As for Short, given the production he'd had, he's likely the top DFA candidate whenever Scott Harris and the front office decide to shake up the roster a little bit.