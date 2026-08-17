How Tigers' Playoff Odds Shifted Following a Tough Weekend

Following a massive midweek series win, the Detroit Tigers had an opportunity to make up ground in the American League Central. Instead, the Tigers were swept by the Chicago White Sox. That appears to summarize the 2026 Tigers: A couple of steps forward followed by multiple steps backward.

Starting pitchers Jackson Jobe and Troy Melton came up short in their outings. Jobe surrendered six runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings. The White Sox scored nine runs in Friday's win. Melton lasted 4.1 innings and allowed three early runs in a 4-3 defeat on Saturday.

It was a tough weekend for Detroit (60-64). Let's take a look at how the sweep shifted their playoff odds, according to FanGraphs.

Evaluating Tigers' Playoff Odds

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez throws towards first base. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are 5.5 games back in the A.L. Central and are one game back of a wild-card spot, currently held by the Baltimore Orioles.

Playoff Odds Before Series Current Playoff Odds Win Division: 25.4% Win Division: 10.2% Clinch Bye: 13.8% Clinch Bye: 4.8% Make Playoffs: 37.4% Make Playoffs: 18.7%

This weekend drastically affected Detroit's chances of winning the division. The White Sox have a 6-3 advantage over the Tigers, and they only need one more win to clinch the tiebreaker. The rest of the division struggled this weekend.

The Cleveland Guardians lost two out of three to the San Diego Padres, and the Minnesota Twins were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago is in clear control of the division.

What's Ahead for the Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero throws a pitch. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit will hit the road this week. They'll take on the Pittsburgh Pirates before playing the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series. Then, they'll round out the month with a series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The starting rotation will look to return to form this week. Losing Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize was not easy, but there are still guys capable of keeping the Tigers in ballgames. They've pitched five shutouts this month alone.

They also desperately miss Riley Greene's bat. The Tigers' outfielder is on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. Not to mention, Dillon Dingler is in a major slump, so if a turnaround is possible, their power-hitting catcher has to find his groove again.

The third wild-card spot is still within reach. That could be the Tigers' path to making the postseason. Luckily, all of the teams fighting for that final spot are struggling.

That's where A.J. Hinch's team can take advantage. Last weekend was a setback, but it doesn't have to determine the outcome of the season. There is time for a push, and Detroit has looked like a playoff team in August.