The Apparently Silent Problem the Tigers’ Offense Will Have to Solve

When you look at some interesting offensive metrics, there is a lot to say about the adjustments the Detroit Tigers have made, especially since June 1. If we narrow that stretch down to the second half of the season, the Tigers remain a threat. Their high production and quality at-bats put them at the top of the American League with a 119 wRC+, along with the fifth-best xSLG (.442) and the third-highest Barrel% (7.2).

Much of that impact is something we often see from Detroit’s offense. However, behind that peripheral effectiveness, there's an apparently silent inefficiency that continues to affect the team and is leaving us with questions down the stretch of the regular season. Saturday’s game could be a good shortcut to understanding what is happening.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first five innings against the Chicago White Sox. From the sixth inning through the ninth, they were unable to score again. In those final four innings, the Tigers had just one plate appearance with runners on base. That runner was Gleyber Torres, who opened the eighth with a single against right-hander Grant Taylor. Immediately afterward, Colt Keith grounded into a double play, and the win probability plummeted from 40.2% to 19.5%.

All season long, run production in key moments has been the Tigers’ offense’s biggest problem. The situation becomes worse when close games reach the late innings, where quality at-bats become less frequent. When we analyze Late & Close situations, we can clearly see the breakdown in Detroit’s lineup.

The Tigers have been one of the worst offenses in Late & Close situations

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Colt Keith (33). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Baseball-Reference, the Tigers have the fifth-highest strikeout rate and the sixth-lowest home run rate per plate appearance in that situation. If we looked only at Detroit’s tOPS with runners in scoring position and two outs, the improvement is notable, as it grows to 105. The inconsistency can only be seen when we choose to analyze Late & Close situations, when the scores are close and the offense as a whole needs to respond.

Team sOPS+ Giants 79 Tigers 79 Dodgers 80 Angels 81 Nationals 82

Within the lineup, only four hitters have been consistent in key moments throughout the season. Spencer Torkelson leads with a 163 sOPS+, followed by Hao-Yu Lee (143) and Dillon Dingler (142). Zach McKinstry rounds out the group with the best on-base percentage (.385). Among the worst results is Kevin McGonigle’s drop in performance, with a .226/.368/.290 slash line in 76 plate appearances. Kerry Carpenter has fallen to a .143 batting average—his strikeouts (8) are double his hits (4)—and Colt Keith has been the biggest disappointment with just a 6 sOPS+ and one RBI in 40 plate appearances.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) gets tagged out by Spencer Torkelson. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way all these inconsistencies continue to show up in the team’s record is not difficult to see: The Tigers are 12-21 in one-run games, the exact opposite of the White Sox (21-19), who lead the American League Central.

There are many ways Detroit’s offense has solved part of this breakdown, producing plenty of runs to support its pitchers. But it is difficult to build an early lead every day. There will be many situations in which the Tigers will need a string of quality at-bats when a close score demands it. We will see if they can make the adjustments.